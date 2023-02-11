EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team remembers last season’s Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.

The Eagles were the top seed but lost in the quarterfinals to eighth-seeded and eventual champion Mainland Regional.

That loss serves as motivation this season.

Senior guard DJ Germann scored 23 points and had four steals as the third-seeded Eagles beat sixth-seeded Atlantic City 53-46 in the CAL quarterfinals Saturday.

Germann and Jay-Nelly Reyes, also a senior guard, started for EHT against Mainland in last year’s tournament.

“They remember last year, and it ate at them all offseason,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “All they wanted to do was get back to this spot. We got back to the quarterfinals, and now we’re in the semifinals for the first time in EHT (boys basketball) history. We’re extremely motivated.”

Atlantic City started Saturday's game in a 2-3 zone and tried to slow the pace against EHT.

It worked early.

The Vikings (13-11) stayed close behind the outside shooting of Chris Finch (15 points) and Hasanur Rahmaan-Freeman (17 points, eight rebounds). But eventually EHT took control with its defense. The Eagles were able to force turnovers and convert them into fast-break layups. EHT (21-5) led by as many as 11 in the second half.

Jamil Wilkins scored 17 for EHT. Keon Elliott and Jay Nelly-Reyes each had three steals for the Eagles.

“We were changing up defenses,” Germann said, “getting them off beat. We ended up getting steals and that led to fast-break points.”

EHT will play second-seeded Mainland in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Millville. The teams have not met since the Mustangs upset EHT 50-38 in last year’s quarterfinals.

“We’re not happy just to be in (Tuesday’s) game,” Bell said. “This is the game I think everybody in South Jersey wanted to see. We’ve been wanting to have this game since the end of last season. I think it’s going to be a great game. They’re a well-coached team. They’re a great team. But I also think we are too, so it should be a great game.”