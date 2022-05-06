 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DJ Germann excels at South Jersey elite track and field meet

Austin Hudak
Mike McGarry

DJ Germann is known throughout the Cape-Atlantic League for being a standout basketball player.

On Thursday night, the Egg Harbor Township High School junior showed he’s pretty good at track and field too.

Germann won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump at the prestigious South Jersey Track Coaches Association Elite meet at Delsea Regional. The meet featured many of South Jersey’s top track and field athletes.

Germann won the 100 in a personal-best 10.85 seconds, and the 200 in a personal-best 21.78 seconds. Germann finished first in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 22 feet, 2.5 inches.

In the winter, Germann started at guard and averaged 14.2 points for the Eagles basketball team that finished 23-4 and reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals.

In addition to Germann, three other Cape-Atlantic League athletes won events Thursday.

Leah Ellis of Millville won the long jump with a leap of 17-10. Leah Howard of Millville won the javelin with a throw of 134-10.

Austin Hudak of Hammonton threw 180-0 to win the javelin.

DJ Germann

Germann

 Mike McGarry
Leah Ellis headshot

Ellis

 Patrick Mulranen
Leah Howard headshot

Howard

 Patrick Mulranen
