DJ Germann excels at South Jersey elite track and field meet

DJ Germann is known throughout the Cape-Atlantic League for being a standout basketball player.

On Thursday night, the Egg Harbor Township High School junior showed he’s pretty good at track and field too.

Germann won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump at the prestigious South Jersey Track Coaches Association Elite meet at Delsea Regional. The meet featured many of South Jersey’s top track and field athletes.

Germann won the 100 in a personal-best 10.85 seconds, and the 200 in a personal-best 21.78 seconds. Germann finished first in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 22 feet, 2.5 inches.

In the winter, Germann started at guard and averaged 14.2 points for the Eagles basketball team that finished 23-4 and reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals.

In addition to Germann, three other Cape-Atlantic League athletes won events Thursday.

Leah Ellis of Millville won the long jump with a leap of 17-10. Leah Howard of Millville won the javelin with a throw of 134-10.

Austin Hudak of Hammonton threw 180-0 to win the javelin.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.