Dillon Dixon's buzzer beater for Overbrook fells Middle Township

HADDON TOWNSHIP – Dillon Dixon says he usually doesn’t make shots as important as the one he made Sunday afternoon.

His layup at the buzzer off a pass from David Haywood gave the Overbrook High School boys basketball team a 57-55 win over Middle Township in a Paul VI Showcase game.

“I was excited,” Dixon said. “I usually don’t make (big shots). It made me feel great.”

The game was played at a high level with playoff-like intensity.

Middle led by four points with four minutes to play but did not score the rest of the game. The Panthers were 1 for 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

“We’re learning,” Middle coach LaMarr Greer said. “It’s a learning process. They’re so young, and they don’t know what atmospheres like this are all about. They think they do, but they have no idea because they’ve never been in it. It was a long bus ride for us, but it was worth it.”

The game matched two of South Jersey’s most talented young teams. Overbrook (15-4) has won nine straight.

Sophomore swing man Jaylan Hornsby led Overbrook with a game-high 24 points. Dixon and Haywood are both juniors.

Freshman guard Jamir McNeil sparked Middle with his 18 points. Sophomore guards Bubba McNeil (Jamir’s older brother) and Anthony Trombetta sank timely 3 pointers for the Panthers and scored 14 and 12, respectively.

Dixon’s winning basket came off a sideline inbounds play that began with 4.9 seconds left. Middle had a chance to take the game’s last shot but committed a turnover with 7 seconds left.

The Overbrook play was not designed for Dixon. But, Haywood penetrated the Middle defense and found Dixon open underneath.

“My point guard just created,” Dixon said.

While Overbook celebrated, the Panthers walked slowly off the court.

Middle (15-5) has dropped two straight after winning six in a row. In spite of the mini slump, Greer is upbeat about the Panthers.

As the Cape-Atlantic League American Division champions, Middle is guaranteed a first-round home game in the CAL Tournament, which starts Friday.

“I think we’re in a good place,” Greer said. “To me it’s all part of the process of being great. They’re buying into that. When you start winning, people forget you have to still go through some learning.”

Sunday was a reminder.

BOXSCORE Overbrook;14 15 20 8 — 57 Middle Towship;18 11 17 9 — 55 O—Hornsby 24, Haywood 8, Grier 8, Dixon 4, N. Johnson 3, D. Johnson 10 MT—J. McNeil 18, Zarfati 0, B. McNeil 14, Trombetta 12, Aftanis 6, Howell 5

