Diggs scores 1,000th point, Vineland boys win: Basketball roundup

Vineland High School’s Yamere Diggs scored his 1,000th career point and the Fighting Clan beat visiting Cumberland Regional 70-27 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game Saturday.

Diggs led Vineland with 26 points.

Nazir Rowell scored 22 points for the Fighting Clan (12-7), and James Hitchens Jr., DJ Clark and Emmanuel Doivilus each added six. For Cumberland (5-13), Ethan Turner led with 14 points and Lamair Warner had nine.

Lacey Township 50, Barnegat 36: Chris Venturoso led visiting Lacey (8-12) with 15 points, and Troy Buxton added nine. Logan Brash and Michael Yorke had six points apiece. For Barnegat (4-18), Shikeith Gordon scored 14 points.

Wildwood 67, Schalick 39: Junior Hans and Ryan Troiano scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for visiting Wildwood (13-8). Dom Troiano had eight points and eight rebounds, and Josh Vallese and Zion Hamilton each added eight points and six rebounds.

Ernie Troiano had seven points, seven assists and five steals. For Schalick (1-18), Quinn Cardona led with 13 points, and Nylan Sutton and Reggie Allen Jr. each had eight.

Girls basketball

Egg Harbor Township 53, Sterling 50 (OT): The Eagles (13-7) outscored Sterling 7-4 in overtime, and Lyla Brown hit two free throws with under 10 seconds left to put EHT up 53-50. Egg Harbor Township’s Ava Kraybill hit a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to send the game into overtime. Kraybill led with 19 points and Amelia Zinckgraf and Kara Wilson added eight apiece.

No. 2 Mainland Regional 54, Oakcrest 25: Kasey Bretones scored 11 points and Madison Naman had 10 for the host Mustangs (19-2), who are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Kaitlyn Boggs added nine, including seven in the first quarter, and Camryn Dirkes had seven.

Hammonton 47, Seneca 39: Emma Peretti scored 24 points and had 17 rebounds and three steals for visiting Hammonton (10-7). Ava Divello had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Giada Palmieri added seven points and eight rebounds. Shamaya Simola contributed eight rebounds and five steals. Vickie Crooker had 13 points for Seneca (6-16), and Grace Mileszko added 10.

Cedar Creek 41, Cape May Tech 13: Ashley Nicolichia scored 12 points for host Cedar Creek (8-11), and Emonie Taylor contributed nine. Lexi Sears and Jada Hill added eight and six, respectively. Izzy Schmucker had four points for Tech (4-10).

