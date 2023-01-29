Destiny Wallace's play late leads Crusaders past Woodbury: Roundup

Destiny Wallace made two clutch plays to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 49-47 win over Woodbury in a Calvi Electric Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City Intermediate School on Sunday afternoon.

Wallace made the tying 13-foot jump shot for the winning Crusaders with 11 seconds left.

After the basket, Woodbury turned the ball over against the Wildwood Catholic press. Wallace was fouled and she made the free throws to put Wildwood Catholic up two with three seconds left.

Alexis Davis, of Woodbury, had a shot spin off the rim at the buzzer.

Kaci Mikulski led Wildwood Catholic with 19 points. Carly Murphy had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Wallace had 10 points and four steals.

Davis scored 27 and grabbed 23 rebounds for Woodbury.

Wildwood Catholic (16-4) is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Woodbury (13-4) is No. 6.

Wildwood 47, Hammonton 38: Macie McCracken scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Wildwood. The sophomore made 10 of 22 shots, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Maya Benichou added nine points for Wildwood (11-5).

Emma Perett scored 20 points and had 19 rebounds for Hammonton (9-9).

Absegami 42, Gloucester Catholic 31: Reese Downey made seven of 15 shots and scored 18 for Absegami (9-10). Julia Hartman scored 11, and Jaidah Garrett contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the winning Braves.

Red Bank Regional 42, Vineland 36: Josie Munson scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to spark Red Bank Regional (13-6). Samantha Jones led Vineland (6-13) with 14. Thalia Duncan added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Clan.