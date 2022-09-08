Dessiah Key, Alex Montoya ready to lead Absegami

Dessiah Key and Alex Montoya are optimistic.

The Absegami High School girls volleyball standouts are poised to lead a squad that reached the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament finals and the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals in 2021. Despite graduating two top players, the team returns a lot and, with the incoming talent on the roster, are expected to have repeat success.

“I think we have great potential to do what we did last year again,” said Key, noting that losing Jackie Fortis and Ayana Crandell to graduation will be hard, but “the competitiveness is still there. Those are big holes to fill, but I feel we can do so. And we are doing pretty well.

“I feel like we have a lot of potential for this be one of our best seasons so far because we have a lot of new, incoming people showing talents we never had before,” added Key, a 6-foot middle hitter who was named a Press honorable mention last fall and finished with 83 kills, 39 blocks, 22 digs and 21 aces.

Crandell, who finished with a team-leading 213 kills and 109 digs to go with 27 aces last season, was a first-team Press All Star. Fortis, who led the team with 43 aces to go with 92 kills and 80 digs, was named to the second team. Those two will be hard to replace, but not impossible with the talent in the program.

The key players looking to fill that void are seniors Montoya (libero) and Anna Morris (defensive specialist) and juniors Key, Haisly Man (setter) and Saige Harvey (outside hitter). The Braves will be a junior-heavy team.

"We are looking really good. So far with the workouts, I have been really happy with how the girls have been stepping up to the plate this year, especially with the losses of the two seniors we had last year," said Montoya, 16, of Galloway Township. "They are really stepping up and filling those holes."

The new players on the team are quickly adjusting and are dedicated, Montoya said. The senior also noted that the team has a strong connection and listens to each other, which is one team's strengths, she said.

“I think we have a pretty good chance at winning the (CAL) title this year," Montoya said. ”We are all really comfortable with each other. We are playing great with each other right now. The communication is looking really good."

The Braves are also losing its starting setter from last season, Deehsa Chokshi, who would have been a senior this season but is not playing with the team. Last fall, she was a first-team Press All Star after leading the team with 353 assists to go with 57 digs and 41 aces.

“The setter is the quarterback," Absegami coach Kerry Flukey said. "But (Man) is pumped. She is ready. She is doing everything she can to step up. And she has really good hitters and really good passers. So, she has a great support system here. The coaches will help her, too.

"We are going to be OK. They are looking really good. They are meshing very well. We always try to deliver good volleyball. We have tough kids who are willing to work hard."

The Braves will compete in a tournament Sept. 10 at Moorestown High School. That will be important as they get to see teams from outside the conference. Inside the CAL, the Braves are confident they'll hang with any team, Flukey said.

“I think we should still be good in the conference. We are bringing back some experienced players,” said Flukey, noting the pandemic has been hard on the program the last few years. “A lot of confidence was lost, but it feels this year they are back a little bit more. They are excited to be here. They are ready to play.

"I see a lot of strengths mentally with the girls that I haven’t seen in the last couple of years. My girls do not like to lose, so that’s a good attitude to go in with."

Last season, Absegami lost to Mainland Regional in the CAL Tournament finals. The Mustangs went undefeated in the conference and their only loss was in the playoffs. But they graduated a lot, so Absegami could be the team to watch out for in the CAL, which is always a competitive conference.

"Everyone goes in kind of blind," Flukey said. "But we are super excited."

Key and Montoya agree.

"Even though we have returning players, we have a lot of players who are new, so I feel like we can work on coming together more (before the season starts)," Key said. "But I’m very excited for this year. I’m excited to see how we do as a team. I hope we can do better than we did last year, which I think we can."

Added Montoya: "We have a really good chance at the CAL title this year, and I think we can win it. I am just really excited for the season. I’m looking forward to the girls and how we come out looking and to see how things go this year."