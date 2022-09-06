Despite losing top scorer, Mainland poised for another successful season

Mainland Regional High School graduated one of its top athletes in June.

Camryn Dirkes, now a freshman at the University of Georgia, was a three-sport athlete and a leader on each team she was on, including the girls soccer team. Last season, she led the Mustangs with 14 goals to go with 10 assists and was named a first-team Press All-Star.

Dirkes was the main scorer on a team that dominated defensively.

"Camryn was a big asset to our team as a striker, and we are looking to fill that position, but I think we are going to work our way to score our goals, not just through our striker, necessarily, but maybe through the center (midfielders) and different positions on the field," senior leader Jane Meade said. “Whoever can get a shot in."

Mainland is scheduled to open its season at 4 p.m. Thursday at Egg Harbor Township.

The Mustangs return seven key starters, including three on defense plus their goaltender. In 2021, Mainland allowed 17 goals in 23 games and finished with 11 shutouts. The defense should be just as solid this year, but now the Mustangs must find more offense.

One goal is to get more players forward.

“We have some returning starting returners, which is nice, but Cam is tough to replace,” coach Chris Meade said. “Offensively, we are looking for other players to step up and fill that void. I think we have some returning players who can, and some of these girls we have groomed over the years are itching to prove themselves."

Last season, the Mustangs went 16-4-3 and advanced the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and the South Jersey Group III finals. Mainland defeated Ocean City in the sectional semifinals on penalty kicks but lost on penalty kicks to Lacey Township in the finals.

Jane Meade, who is the coach's niece, said having lost in the sectional final last year is pushing the Mustangs and serves as motivation for each practice (and soon at every game) to improve as a unit. She wants to make her senior season memorable.

"It was tough losing in PKs," said Meade, 17, of Northfield. "I think we have a great group of returning players and some great incoming freshmen. All of them are amazing. I think we will, hopefully, go farther than we did last year. I think we will do great."

Midfielders Ava Tenaglia (junior) and Maddie Naman (senior), junior defenders Morgan O’Brien, Lynn McLaughlin and Emily Paytas and goaltender Genevieve Morrison (junior), along with Meade, are returning after strong seasons. Mainland has a lot of defenders it can switch in and out, too, Meade added.

Last season, Morrison posted a 0.96 goals-against average and made 121 saves in 20 games. Tenaglia was strong on defense and added four assists. Both were first team Press All-Stars.

"Everyone on our team has trust in our defense," Jane Meade said. "I think we will do just as good if not better as last year on the defensive end."

Mainland is not the only team that has lost a crucial contributor, of course. Ocean City graduated Summer Reimet, who led the state in scoring last fall, and Hope Slimmer, who was one of the top assist players in the state. They shared Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors.

Programs go through major losses each season, Chris Meade noted.

"You don’t know what everyone else has," he said, noting that Mainland has other scorers and could become a more well-rounded team "rather than just keying in on one player (Dirkes). You just worry about what you have, and as the season goes on you kind of figure it out."

Last year, Mainland had about 16 or 17 girls who played each game, and all that experience should help this season. Players like Emma Karver, Campbell Reese and many others return with varsity experience. Add in the freshmen, and depth is expected to be just as strong this season, Chris Meade said.

"That (chemistry) can be a significant piece to getting to where you want to be as a program," he added. “We feel good where we are."

Jane Meade called the chemistry "the biggest thing that will lead us to wins."

"I think just having that as a team is amazing," she added. "I think we will have a great season. I'm excited for it."

Added the coach""I think we are on a good path based on last year with the returning players. I like to think we can continue that success. I think we have the talent to be able to compete with certainly the top teams in our group and South Jersey."