Derek Simpson propels Lenape paast Holy Spirit in Score at the Shore final

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP – Derek Simpson walked out of the Southern Regional High School gym with plenty of evidence to prove he is one of the state’s top players Thursday night.
The Lenape High School senior point guard held the championship trophy in his left hand and the MVP plaque in his right.
The Rutgers recruit scored 28 points to lead Lenape to a 67-45 win over Holy Spirit in the Score at the Shore holiday tournament final.
“This is a great step toward the rest of the season,” Simpson said. “We have big goals this season.”
In addition to his scoring, Simpson grabbed nine rebounds and contributed four assists and two steals.
“My shots were falling,” Simpson said. ‘In the second half, I got my teammates involved. We were rebounding the ball. We were playing great together, honestly. Today was a great show for us.”
The 6-foot-2 Simpson scored in a variety of ways. His most spectacular baskets were a pair of dunks on backdoor cuts.
“Last year when we ran our plays for back-door screens, I couldn’t dunk the ball,” Simpson said. “Over the summer, I got a little bit more athletic. I lifted more. I worked on my game a little bit more. Now, when I go back door and I have the opportunity, I’m going to dunk it every time.”
The Score at the Shore final was one of South Jersey’s most anticipated games as the holiday tournament week comes to an end. Lenape (5-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11. Holy Spirit (2-2) is ranked No. 7.
The Spartans stayed close in the first half behind the scoring of Jahmir Smith, who finished with a team-high 13.
But Lenape methodically pulled away in the second half.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Simpson and Aidan Anderson put Lenape up 41-27 with 3 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third quarter. The lead never again dipped below double digits.
The loss gave the Spartans a message that their team defense needs to improve.
“Defensively we weren’t in position,” Holy Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “Our help defense was not there, which allowed them to get some easy baskets. We can play (defense). We can be good at it. We just need to keep drilling it and be in the correct positions.”
Holy Spirit 10 10 11 14 – 45
Lenape 12 15 19 21 – 67
HS- Kane 2, Smith 13, K. Gilliam 6, Llanos 6, Wilkins 6, F. Gilliam 6, Roseborough 6
LN-Simpson 28, Folayan 11, Clark 8, Anderson 9, Dorset 3, Still 4, Liebling 2, Fuchs 2
