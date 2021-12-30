Derek Simpson propels Lenape paast Holy Spirit in Score at the Shore final

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP – Derek Simpson walked out of the Southern Regional High School gym with plenty of evidence to prove he is one of the state’s top players Thursday night.

The Lenape High School senior point guard held the championship trophy in his left hand and the MVP plaque in his right.

The Rutgers recruit scored 28 points to lead Lenape to a 67-45 win over Holy Spirit in the Score at the Shore holiday tournament final.

“This is a great step toward the rest of the season,” Simpson said. “We have big goals this season.”

In addition to his scoring, Simpson grabbed nine rebounds and contributed four assists and two steals.

“My shots were falling,” Simpson said. ‘In the second half, I got my teammates involved. We were rebounding the ball. We were playing great together, honestly. Today was a great show for us.”

The 6-foot-2 Simpson scored in a variety of ways. His most spectacular baskets were a pair of dunks on backdoor cuts.