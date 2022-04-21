Denver Obermeyer's walk-off home run lead Mainland past OLMA: Late Wednesday roundup

Denver Obermeyer hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to leaf the Mainland Regional High School softball team to a 4-2 walk-off victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday

In her first game back from a concussion, Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game and struck out 11 for the Mustangs (4-4). Rayna Molina scored two runs. Ava Kinkler tripled.

For the Villagers (3-3), Emma Douglas struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Destiny Ragsdale and Samantha Mazzone each had RBIs. Natalie Bachman and Douglas each scored a run.

Mainland outhit OLMA 7-6.

Millville 14, Ocean City 3: Isabella Musey homered, drove in two and scored twice for the Thunderbolts (5-4). Haley Brag hit two triples and scored two runs. Sadie Drozdowski, Brooke Joslin, Olivia Stetler and Emily Praul each had two RBIs. Stetler, Cecely Dominguez and Angeleah Brown each doubled. Alyssa Magazu struck out seven in four innings.

For the Red Raiders (2-4), Taylor Vaugh tripled. Brooke Groover-Illas and Gab Bowen each singled.

Buena Reg. 8, Vineland 4: Emily D'Ottavio pitched a complete game with four strikeouts. She also had four hits and three RBIs. Anna Sheridan had two RBIs and doubled. Madison Hand tripled and scored two. Laylah Collins scored twice, doubled and had an RBI. Camryn Johnson singled twice, doubled, drove in one and scored once.

For the Fightin Clan (2-6), Leilani Colaneri struck out five in 3 1/3 innings.

Hammonton 17, Wildwood Catholic 0: Riley Lancaster and Alexa Panagopoylos each had five RBIs for the Blue Devils (6-4). Lancaster hit three doubles and scored three. Panagopoylos also homered and scored two. Gracie Ravenkamp scored three, doubled twice and drove in two. Ava Divello and Victoria Esau each scored two. April Lewandowski struck out seven in five innings.

The Crusaders fell to 2-2

West Deptford 11, Cumberland Reg. 1: Isabella Kwashek had five RBIs and doubled for the Eagles (3-2). She also struck out seven in five innings. Macey Harrold drove in three and scored two. For the Colts (1-7), Cadence Conti drove in Angelina Figueroa in the first inning. Gianna Trexler pitched five innings with two strikeouts.

Baseball

No. 7 Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Bridgewater-Raritan 2: Justin Sweeney doubled and scored two for the Eagles (7-1), who are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Jason Salsbery and Ben Adams each drove in two. Donovan Gevers, Cameron Flukey and Lawson McIntosh each struck out three.

EHT scored three in the sixth inning.

JR Rosado homered for Bridgewater-Raritan (4-4).

Oakcrest 6, Hammonton 5: The Falcons (2-5) scored two in the top of the seventh inning. For Oakcrest, Julian Frank and Gavin Healy each scored two. Healy and AJ Costantini each had RBIs. Costantini also doubled and scored a run. Ben Gehring struck out two in five innings.

The Blue Devils outhit Oakcrest 10-9.

Matt McAleer and Landon Haines each had two RBIs for the Blue Devils (3-3). Kole Bagnell and Haines each doubled. Kole Bagnell, Drew Haines, Andrew Fields and Lukas Guerrier each scored once. Jamison McNally pitched four innings and struck out four.

Buena Reg. 4, Schalick 1: Brady Betts had two RBIs for the Chiefs (6-0). Cole Shover, Adrian Macario, Ryley Betts and Aidan Carano each scored once. Zachary Strouse struck out five and pitched a complete game.

Schalick fell to 4-2.

No. 10 St. Joseph 19, Pleasantville 1: Colin Ahart, Gavin Ramsi and Jimmy Mantuano each drove in two for the undefeated Wildcats (6-0), who are ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11. Gavin Steiner scored three. Tyler Bowman, Nick Melchiore and Ty Mercado each scored twice and doubled. St. Joseph scored eight in the first inning and six in the second.

The Greyhounds fell to 3-3.

Girls lacrosse

Our Lady of Mercy 21, Haddon Heights 9: Fiona Lockhart and Anissa Serafine each scored six and had an assist for the Villagers (4-3). Mina Lockhart added five goals and two assists. Rylie Gemberling scored three, Lucia Visalli one. OLMA led 12-6 at halftime. Emma Hess had three ground balls and an assist. Lindsey Serafine made 13 saves.

Kylee Ferranto scored six for Haddon Heights (2-6).

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, St. Augustine 1: The Blue Devils (5-1) won by set scores of 25-22, 19-25, 25-20. Francesco Angelastro had 23 assists, eight digs and five kills for Hammonton. Emmanuel Waugh added 21 digs, seven kills, five aces and five blocks. Aiden Nicholls finished with 17 digs and 10 kills. Andrew Gollihur had 16 digs.

The Hermits fell to 1-5.

Hopewell Valley 2, ACIT 0: Hopewell won by set scores of 25-15, 25-16. For ACIT, Antwan Canazares had six assists and two digs. Gilbert Canazares finished with four digs and three kills. Tim Creelman added three aces, two digs and a kill.

