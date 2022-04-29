Dennis Thomas steps down as Millville's football coach

After four seasons competing under Dennis Thomas, area standout running back LeQuint Allen considers his Millville High School football coach more of a role model than just a leader on the field.

"He always does the right things and preaches the right things," Allen said.

Thomas stepped down as the Thunderbolts coach after seven successful seasons, the school announced Friday. Thomas led Millville to the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Regional titles last season and the S.J. Group V title in 2016. Thomas finished his Thunderbolts career with a 52-24 record.

The school cited his decision to step down was because he wants to pursue a coaching opportunity at the collegiate level. Before the Thunderbolts' S.J. championship in 2016, the program had not win a title since 1975.

Thomas won three titles at Millville. He was not immediately available for comment Friday.

"He is an awesome, genuine guy," said Allen, who was The Press Player of the Year in 2021 and graduated early to take classes at Syracuse University, where he will play next season on an NCAA Division I scholarship

"He wants everyone to have success. Everybody on the team is equal, no matter what you do on the field. He is going to help everybody to achieve goals in life, not only on the field but in life. … He is just a great guy."

Thomas played football at Salem High School and at Rutgers University. He led the Scarlet Knights in rushing in 2000 and 2001. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Thomas turned Millville into an illustrious program in South Jersey. Millville went 12-1 last fall.

"Dennis did a tremendous job elevating our program to compete at the state level," Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba said in a release. "During his tenure as head coach, he forged powerful bonds with his athletes and created a strong connection with the Millville community."

Allen, who rushed for 1,905 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021, has no doubt that wherever Thomas ends up "he will bring a bright light" and be successful, he said.

"I want nothing but the best for him." Allen said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

