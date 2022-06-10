Delsea Reg. beats defending state champion Ocean City 4-0

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School baseball team’s defense of last year’s state Group III championship ended Friday with a 4-0 loss to Delsea Regional in the South Jersey final.

The game was a pitchers’ duel for four innings between Delsea’s Angelo DelPalazzo and O.C.’s Duke McCarron. The Crusaders touched McCarron for a run in the top of the first inning and added two more in the fifth. Delsea scored another run in the sixth and the 4-0 lead looked colossal with the Red Raiders unable to put much together.

Delsea, third-seeded team in the sectional and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, upped its season mark to 23-5. The Crusaders advance to meet Middletown North on Monday at a time and site to be determined in a Group III state semifinal. Middletown North, seeded 10th in Central Jersey Group III, won that section Friday by outslugging fifth-seeded Colts Neck 14-11. Seventh-ranked and top-seeded Ocean City, which had a big season after starting off 1-4, finished 19-9.

“Hats off to Delsea, they did what they had to do,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said. “They took advantage of their opportunities, and we didn’t. We got runners on but didn’t get the big hit. We hit the ball, but they made the plays on defense.

“Overall, it was a great year, and I’m really proud of the team. We have two seniors, (Tom) Finnegan and (Dylan) Oliver, and the rest grew into the season. It was harder this year as the defending champion. Last year we got there quickly, and this year four (playoff) games seemed like eight.”

McCarron pitched five 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs, with eight strikeouts and four walks. The junior will play for the University of Maryland after next season.

“I tried to pound the zone because I knew I had a good defense behind me,” said McCarron, a 17-year-old Ventnor resident. “I wanted to do my part and let the team do their part and have the game play itself out. I struck a couple guys out in the first inning, but a couple guys got on and they scored.”

With two runners on in the first inning, Delsea catcher Mike McGinley singled to left to make it 1-0, and that’s all the visitors would need. Delsea scored two runs on a sacrifice fly by Frankie Master and McGinley’s RBI single to right center field. In the sixth, Delsea’s Landon Burns hit a smash just inside the the third-base line for a single that brought in the fourth run.

DelPalazzo worked into the fifth inning, gave up five hits, including a first-inning double by McCarron, and walked two with no strikeouts.

Delsea coach Joe Smith returned to the helm last year after coaching the Crusaders from 2001 to 2006. Delsea won the South Jersey title in 2005.

“This is a special group. They find a way to win,” Smith said. “They have great chemistry, and sometimes that’s more than talent. When you face a stud like that (McCarron), you put bunts down and steal bases. You scratch for runs, and that’s what we did.”

Other Ocean City hits were by shortstop Dante Edwardi, left fielder Noah Herrington, first baseman Finnegan and second baseman Shawn Repetti. Evan Taylor, the Red Raiders’ third baseman, relieved McCarron with two outs in the sixth. He struck out two and gave up one hit the rest of the way.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

