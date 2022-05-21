Delsea gets past Mainland Regional 4-3

LINWOOD — On a day Mainland Regional High School celebrated 60 years of Mustangs baseball, Delsea Regional showed how important the little things are.

The Crusaders benefitted from well-placed bunts and a double steal to rally and beat Mainland 4-3 Saturday in a matchup of South Jersey Group III contenders. Delsea (16-5) has won eight straight. The loss ended Mainland’s five-game winning streak.

“We just try to put a little pressure on teams and make them make plays,” Delsea coach Joe Smith said. “We just try to play as fundamentally sound as we can.”

Frankie Master went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Delsea. Sophomore Jack Haines hit his first varsity home run for Mainland (16-5).

“These guys are relentless and tough,” Smith said of the Crusaders. “They grind out every inning. Obviously, you want to be playing your best baseball at the end of the season. We have a week left (before the playoffs). Hopefully, we don’t hit a hiccup.”

Before the game, Mainland introduced several former players and coaches, including past head coaches Ken Williams Sr. and Gary Hegh. The Mustangs held a similar celebration in 2012 for the program’s 50th anniversary.

“I was really happy to see the old coaches back,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. "Everybody’s high school baseball experience is so important. I want everybody who played here to feel connected to it and know that they have a home here and that there’s still good baseball being played and they’re welcome to come back anytime.”

Played on a sunny, steamy day, the game matched teams that had excellent weeks. Mainland clinched a share of the Cape-Atlantic League National Division with a 3-0 win over St. Joseph on Friday. Delsea put itself in position to grab a share of the Tri-County Liberty Division title with a 4-3 win over Highland Regional on Friday.

Both Mainland and Delsea feature plenty of talented underclassmen. They could meet again when the sectional playoffs begin June 1 and go on to play several big games against each other over the next few seasons. The Mustangs are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

On Saturday, Haines gave Mainland a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third when he pulled a breaking ball over the left-center field fence for a two-run home run.

“It felt amazing,” he said. “My teammates were all cheering for me. Coming around the bases, they were all smiling. I started hustling down the line. I thought it was at least a double. But then I heard coach Edwards (Mainland first base coach Mike Edwards) say. ‘Atta boy, Jack.’ That was exciting.”

Delsea took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fifth. George Starr and Landon Burns began the inning with a single and walk, respectively.

Max VanAuken, whose sacrifice bunt had helped the Crusaders score their first run in the top of the third, bunted again. Mainland threw the ball away down the right-field line, allowing Starr to score. Master followed with an RBI infield single to tie the score.

The Crusaders then scored the winning run with two outs on a double steal. With Delsea runners on first and third, Master broke toward second base. Mainland threw to second, and Van Auken raced toward home plate from third and beat the return throw

Delsea junior Angelo Delpalazzo allowed three runs in four innings for the win. Gavin Reissek pitched a scoreless final three innings for the save.

Mustangs pitcher Brandon Sharkey threw well, allowing just five hits in seven innings.

“Offensively, we didn’t come up with the big hit today,” Kern said. “We just have to clean things up defensively. It’s unfortunate to spoil Brandon Sharkey’s effort. He just attacked hitters. He pounded the strike zone. He really misses a lot of bats and really gave us a great start. That fifth inning just got away from us.”

Mainland will now focus on the postseason. The Mustangs will be part of the four-team Cape-Atlantic League Tournament that will start Monday. Mainland, the No. 3 seed, will play at No. 2 Ocean City. Top-seeded St. Augustine Prep will host No. 4 Buena Regional. The first-round games are expected to be played Monday, but the schedule was not yet official late Saturday afternoon.

“We just treat these last couple of weeks like playoff baseball and get the kids to understand how one play can dictate the game,” Kern said. “We’ll just try to turn the page. We’ll be in the CAL Tournament, so we’ll get that single-elimination feel. Typically, in high school baseball, it’s not the team that outhits the other (that wins). It’s the one that makes the least amount of mistakes.”

