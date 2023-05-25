Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Delaney Falk scored a career-high nine goals to go with five draw controls to lead the fourth-seeded Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 12-8 victory over 13th-seeded Monroe in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game Thursday.

Anna Malandro scored twice for the Rams (13-7), who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Meri Cassidy added two assists, and Avery Smith scored once. Liliana Davis ad four draw controls and three ground balls. Adyson Griffin made 10 saves. Monroe (13-7) led 5-4 at halftime.

Nicole Turco scored two and added two assists for Monroe. Southern plays the winners of 12th-seeded Howell and fifth-seeded Williamstown in the quarterfinals Tiesday.

South Jersey Group III first round

(4) Ocean City 21, (13) Steinert 6: The host Red Raiders (15-4), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, led 17-0 at halftime. Madison Wenner scored four and added one assist and five draw controls for O.C., and Gracie Pierce scored four. Brynn Culmone and Grace McAfee each contributed three goals and an assist, and Ryan Cooke scored twice. Delainey Sutley led with eight draw controls, and Breanna Fabi added two assists for the Red Raiders. Goalies Aliza Otton and Ellie Kutschera made two and four saves, respectively.

Steinert dropped to 10-7-1.

(6) Mainland Reg. 15, (11) Lacey Twp. 7: Ava Sheeran scored six to go with seven ground balls, five draw controls and two caused turnovers for the Mustangs (11-8). Eva Blanco scored three to go with five ground balls, four draw controls and two caused turnovers. Lynn McLaughlin added eight caused turnovers. Jane Meade and Sienna Gizelbach each scored twice, and Sofia Day had one. Lani Ford added a goal and an assist. Kylie Kurtz made seven saves.

Zoey Smith scored five for Lacey (9-8). Lindsay D'Adamo and Gianna Camporeale each scored once.

Mainland plays the winner of third-seeded Cherry Hill West and 14th-seeded Hamilton West in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

South Jersey Group II first round

(4) Barnegat 18, (13) Point Pleasant Borough 2: Alyson Sojak scored nine to go with six draw controls and five assists for the Bengals (12-5), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Calli Dunn added seven draw controls, six assists, five ground balls and four goals. Samantha Manco contributed five ground balls, three caused turnovers, a goal and an assist. Kallie Kawka scored twice, and Olivia Carll and Giana Germano each scored once .Emalie Menegus made 11 saves.

Juliette Ryan and Brianna Boczkus scored for Point Pleasant (7-10).

Barnegat hosts fifth-seeded Seneca in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

(2) Allentown 20, (15) Cedar Creek 2: Isabella Cote and Mia McColl each scored for the Pirates (10-9). Sierra Sketers made 13 saves. For Allentown (20-1), Chloe Conti scored four and added three assists. She recorded her 200th-career point in the win.

South Jersey Group I first round

(2) Madison 16, Lower Cape May Reg. 3: Hadley Holland scored four and added four assists to lead host and second-seeded Madison (14-3). Gwen Eilender, Gabby Mariani and Sarah Kate Preston each contributed two goals and an assist. Goalie Riley Holland made two saves. Lower fell to 8-10.

(4) Shore Reg. 17, (13) Middle Twp. 7: Maddyn McAnaney scored three and adde six draw controls and three caused turnovers for the Panthers (8-9). Abbie Teefy added four ground balls, three goals and an assist. Eliza Billingham scored once to go with four caused turnovers. Brooke Nabb added five ground balls. Olivia Rodgers made seven saves.

Shore (15-6) hosts fifth-seeded West Deptford in the quarterfinals Tuesday.