Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Southern Regional High School's Delaney Falk scored five goals, including four in the last 13 minutes, as the host Rams edged Williamstown 12-11 Tuesday in a South Jersey Group IV girls lacrosse quarterfinal.

Falk scored the 12th goal for fourth-seeded Southern (15-4), which is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Deirdre Jones scored three and had one assist, and Avery Smith tallied two Goals. Meri Cassidy and Izzy Muti scored once apiece.

Olivia McMaster and Julia Verratti scored four apiece for fifth-seeded Williamstown (12-7), and Brylee Barry added two. Williamstown scored to make it 12-11 with a minute left.

Southern will play at top-seeded Cherokee in the semifinals Friday. The Rams defeated Cherokee 12-8 on April 8.

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

(4) Ocean City 13, (5) Clearview Reg. 4: Delainey Sutley, Madison Wenner and Gracie Pierce each scored three for the Red Raiders (16-4), who are No. 4 in the Elite 11.

Sutley added eight draw controls. Grace McAfee added two assists and a goal. Ryan Cooke scored twice, and Katie Pierce once. Aliza Otton made four saves.

Isabelle Derolf, Ryan Remaly, Margaret Wisniewski and Avery Roberts each scored once for Clearview (12-8). Ocean City will play at top-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals Friday. The Quakers are the top-ranked team in the Elite 11.

(3) Cherry Hill West 13, (6) Mainland Reg. 5: Carolyn Kirk and Sophia Levine each scored three and had two assists for host and third-seeded Cherry Hill West (17-2), the fifth-ranked team in the Elite 11.

Mia Ambrosino tallied three and Lilly Legato added two, and Ailanni Ubarry made nine saves. Ava Sheeran and Jane Meade each scored twice for sixth-seeded Mainland (11-9), and Lani Ford scored one.