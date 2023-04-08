Southern Regional High School's Delaney Falk scored seven goals to lead the Rams girls lacrosse team to a 12-8 win over visiting Cherokee in a nonleague game Saturday.
The score was tied 6-6 at halftime, but Southern (2-1) dominated the second half. The Rams are No. 5 in the Press Elite 11, and Cherokee is ranked fourth.
Deirdre Jones added a goal and three assists, and Izzy Muti, Anna Malandro, Avery Smith and Piper Murray each scored once. For Cherokee (1-1), Delaney Jackson scored three goals and Erin St. John had two.
No. 9 Barnegat 17, Brick Twp. 4: Alyson Sojak scored six and added nine draw controls for the Bengals (3-0).
Hailee Lutz had three goals and three assists. Calli Dunn added four assists and scored three. Savia Singh scored two and had five ground balls. Patience Mares and Lizzie Medina each scored once. Emalie Menegus made six saves.
Abby Anfuso scored twice for Brick (0-2).
