Southern Regional High School's Deirdre Jones scored a career-high six goals and had one assist as the Rams girls lacrosse team beat host Toms River East 18-9 on Monday.
Delaney Falk had five goals and an assist for Southern, which led 12-6 at halftime.
Ayla Cozzone added three goals and Piper Murray had two goals and an assist. Morgan Muirhead (four saves) and Adyson Griffin (two saves) shared time in goal for the Rams (4-2).
For Toms River East (1-4), Meg Donovan scored three, and Sydney Murray got two.
PHOTOS Southern Regional vs. Toms River East girls lacrosse
Southern's Avery Smith takes a shot as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Deirdre Jones shoots and scores in the 1st half as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Anna Malandro looks to drive to the net as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Piper Murray drives to the net as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Goalie Adyson Griffin makes a nice save as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Avery Smith drives to the net as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Avery Smith drives to the net as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Avery Smith looks to drive as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Regional's Deirdre Jones looks to pass the ball during the Rams' Shore Conference victory over Toms River East on Monday. Jones scored six goals in the 18-9 victory.
Southern's Delaney Falk runs into a tough Toms River East defense. Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Anna Malandro looks to drive to the net as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Anna Malandro looks to drive to the net as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Izzy Muti looks to pass the ball as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Deirdre Jones takes a shot as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Regional's Anna Malandro looks to drive to the net during the Rams' Shore Conference victory over Toms River East on Monday.
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Avery Smith runs into a tough Toms River East defense. Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern's Delaney Falk looks to drive as Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
Southern Girls Lacrosse takes on Toms River East on 4/17/2023
