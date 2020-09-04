Ocean City’s (20) Summer Reimet gets congratulated by Faith Slimmer after scoring in the 2nd half as Ocean City Girls Soccer defeats Ramapo 3-0 to win the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championship on 11/16/2019
OCEAN CITY — After seven years and 100-plus wins, Kelly Halliday stepped down this summer as the Ocean City High School girls soccer coach.
Halliday finished with a 104-35-6 career record and led the Red Raiders to their first state Group III title and Cape-Atlantic League championship last season.
Ocean City also won two sectional titles (2017 and 2019) and made seven-consecutive sectional tournament appearances under Halliday.
Halliday declined to comment about her decision, only to say she has enjoyed the last seven seasons and is pleased with the success of the program.
“We are definitely going to miss her and sorry to see that Kelly stepped down,” Ocean City athletic director Geoff Haines said Friday. “I’m not quite sure (why she stepped down), but we are going to miss her, and we thank her for all the years she put in here. And she is going out on top. There are not too many people that can say they were state champions in their last season.”
Lisa Cuneo, who has been the assistant for seven seasons under Halliday, will take over the program this fall. Cuneo was the head coach for Hammonton prior to coming to Ocean City.
“It helps being part of the program already,” Cuneo said. “It has been a very smooth transition. It’s not as nerve-wracking as I thought it would be taking over head-coaching responsibilities, because I have been such a big part of what has been going on here the last seven years.
“The kids are all familiar with me. It’s really more exciting than anything else.”
Haines said Cuneo is the perfect replacement.
“She knows the program well,” Haines said. “She knows the girls. And I know the girls are happy she is in charge now. It’s nice we have Lisa taking over. The girls know her and love her. We are really happy to have her.”
Cuneo said her coaching style is similar to Halliday's.
And with a talented returning core, there is not much tweaking to be done with the program for this season, Cuneo said.
“We were a state championship program (last year),” Cuneo said. “I think we will keep rolling in the right direction.”
The Red Raiders return The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year and senior Faith Slimmer, first-team Press All-Star and junior forward Summer Reimet, who along with Slimmer, led the team with 35 goals last season. Slimmer added 28 assists.
The team also returns second-team All-Star and senior standout defender Suzy Dietrich and junior midfielder Hope Slimmer (Faith’s younger sister).
Faith Slimmer (Rutgers University) and senior Kelsey White (William & Mary) are committed to Division I programs. Dietrich has not yet committed, but is expected to play soccer in college, Cuneo said.
Cuneo noted that as soon as Halliday stepped down, the former assistant immediately knew she wanted to take over the program.
“There was no real hesitation,” said Cuneo, who first discussed the decision with her family. “But it was the best thing we could for the program and made the most sense in my mind.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, cleared the way for sports to return next month. Soccer is set to start Oct. 1.
There will be no state championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But limited postseason play will run from Nov. 13-22.
“I really wish we go all the way again, but I know we can’t with everything that is going on,” Haines said. “But we hope to repeat as South Jersey champions.”
The team is just anxious to take the field next month.
“We are excited to play,” Cuneo said. “Obviously, we have no control over scheduling. So, pandemic or not, the kids just want to play and keep this thing moving.”
