Defending champ Southern Regional earns top seed in S.J. Group V

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released its pairings for the upcoming high school wrestling team tournaments, and Southern Regional earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group V bracket.

The Rams, the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, are the defending sectional champions.

Public enrollment groups will open the tournament Feb. 6. The top two seeded-teams host the first round and semifinals, which will be held on the same day. The sectional finals are set for Feb. 8, and the state semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 10.

The Non-Public enrollment group playoffs will open Feb. 7. The top four seeds in the two brackets will host the first two rounds. The state semifinals will be Feb. 9. In previous years, the Non-Public teams were placed in North and South Jersey A and B brackets. This year, however, teams are either in Non-Public A or B, with no North or South designations.

The state finals for all groups will be Feb. 12 — Super Bowl Sunday — at Rutgers University in Piscataway.

Southern will wrestle eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the first round. The winner will immediately wrestle the winner of fourth-seeded Highland/Triton and fifth-seeded Rancocas Valley.

Lacey Township, No. 8 in the Elite 11, earned the second seed in the S.J. Group III bracket. The Lions will wrestle seventh-seeded Ocean City. The winner will wrestle the winner of third-seeded Jackson Liberty and sixth-seeded Pemberton.

In S.J. Group II, fourth-seeded Middle Township will wrestler fifth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional. The winner between those Cape May County rivals will go against top-seeded Haddonfield and eighth-seeded Clayton/Glassboro.

St. Augustine Prep, ranked seventh, earned the eighth seed in the state Non-Public A bracket and will wrestle ninth-seeded Pope John at Delbarton, which earned the top seed and a first-round bye.

Holy Spirit earned the eighth seed in the state Non-Public B bracket. The Spartans will wrestle ninth-seeded Donovan Catholic. The winner will take on host St. John Vianney.