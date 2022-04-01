Defending champ Hammonton opens its softball season strong

Ava Divello tripled, had two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Hammonton High School softball team to a 13-10 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division season-opening game Friday.

Divello had four hits.

Krista Tzaferos and Alexa Panagopoylos each doubled twice for the Blue Devils. Tzaferos added three RBIs, Panagopoylos two. Sophia Vento singled twice and scored two runs. Hammonton had 16 hits. April Lewandowski pitched a complete game with four strikeouts.

Hammonton, which won the South Jersey Group III title last spring, led 8-3 after three innings. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 4 in The Press preseason Elite 11.

For the Fighting Clan, Leilani Colaneri had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Madison Cantoni scored two runs and homered. Karly Smaniotto added two RBIs. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had three singles and scored twice.

Mainland Reg. 16, Holy Spirit 2: Ava Kinkler and Denver Obermeyer each homered and had two RBIs for the Mustangs (1-0). Obermeyer, Laziah Wilson and Ava Jamison each doubled Camryn Juckett doubled twice and scored two runs. Joslyn Adams and Bella Barretta also scored twice. Laziah Wilson added two RBIs. Ava Kinkler pitched five innings and struck out four.

Mainland scored four runs in the first and fourth innings and seven in the fifth.

Obermeyer, Laziah Wilson and Ava Jamison each doubled Camryn Juckett doubled twice and scored two runs. Joslyn Adams and Bella Barretta also scored twice. Laziah Wilson added two RBIs. Ava Kinkler pitched five innings and struck out four.

Mia Merlino homered for the Spartans (0-1).

Middle Twp. 11, Lower Cape May Reg. 10: Middle trailed 10-6 but scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to win. Isabella D’Alonzo went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the host Panthers (1-0). Alexis Yaecker had a hit and two runs, and Sydnie Hunter went 1 for 1 with three runs and two RBIs. Middle capitalized on 11 walks and five Lower errors. Winning pitcher Brynn Brophy went the distance, struck out five and walked six.

For the Caper Tigers (0-1), Lexi Cremin was 4 for 5 with three runs. Hailey Elwell went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Mariah Klinger was 2 for 4, and Kyra Ridgway and Delaney Brown each doubled.

Wildwood 11, Pitman 0: The Warriors scored nine runs in the fourth inning to take an 11-0 lead. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Ava Troiano went 3 for 3 with a homer and a triple for Wildwood. She had five RBIs and scored three runs. Sinaia Hills, Sophia Wilber and Kaydence Oakley each singled twice. Oakley and Emily Little each scored two runs. Hills had two RBIs.

Charlotte Kilian pitched a perfect game with six strikeouts.

No. 5 Cedar Creek 20, Ocean City 0: Cedar Creek’s Liz Martin pitched three innings and Giavana Torres pitched one to combine on a four-inning no-hitter. There was one hit batter. Chasedy Johnson went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs and six RBIs. Chaneyl Johnson was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and six RBIs. Kelsey McFadden went 2 for 4 with five RBIs. Olivia Catania was 3 for 3, Allison Amadio 2 for 2. MaKenzie Baggstrom hit two doubles.

The Pirates were ranked No. 5 in preseason Elite 11.

The host Pirates (1-0) had 18 hits and scored 13 in the second inning.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 10, Atlantic Christian 2: Maggie Douglas went 3 for 4 with a double for OLMA (1-0). Mackenzie Hyland was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Samantha Mazzone and Emma Douglas each scored twice, and Destiny Ragsdale had two RBIs. The Villagers scored four runs in the third inning and three in the fourth.

For Atlantic Christian (1-1), Kim Evangelina hit a two-run triple and Paige Noble tripled. No further information was available.

Baseball

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 13, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Eagles' Ben Adams pitched five innings and struck out nine. Tristin Trivers tripled and had two RBIs. Jason Salsbery, Joshuah Mejia, Jacob Cagna, Jon Cimino and Joey Velardi also had two RBIs. Braeden Thies, Velardi and Salsbery each scored twice.

EHT (1-0) scored three runs in the second and fourth innings and six in the third. The Eagles were ranked No. 5 in the preseason Elite 11.

Evan Shoffler singled in John Roach in fifth inning for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Matt DiCave, the losing pitcher, struck out two in two innings.

Pitman 10, Wildwood 0: Pitman's Steve Devanney pitched six hitless innings and struck out eight. The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule. Wildwood's Dom Troiano, the losing pitcher, struck out two in five innings. Pitman scored four runs in the first and sixth innings. Wildwood (0-1) committed seven errors.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.