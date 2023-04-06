A pair of former Press High School Athletes of the Year highlight the 2023 Atlantic City Hall of Fame Class.

Star swimmer Colleen Callahan and football/basketball standout Dayshawn Reynolds highlight the class. Callahan and Reynolds were the 2013 Press High School Athletes of the Year.

The induction ceremony will be held May 21 at Noon at the Fannie Lou Hamer event room at the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University. Admission is free.

In addition to Callahan and Reynolnds, other inductees, including Ralph Tally, Yogi Hiltner and the 2012 swimming medley relay team of Callahan, Melissa Toy, Ayana Cox, and Dominique Voso.

What follows is a look at each of the inductees:

Reynolds, a 2013 graduate, led the Vikings to back-to-back state Group IV championships. He was the 2013 Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year. As a football senior, Reynolds caught 50 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the 2012 Vikings to the South Jersey Group V semifinals.

Callahan, a 2013 graduate, won eight individual state championships and one state relay championship. She was Press Swimmer of the Year for straight years.

Tally, a 1983 graduate, is considered by many to be the greatest boys basketball player in Atlantic City history. He is Norfolk State University’s all-time leading scorer with 2,575 points. The Los Angeles Lakers selected him in the fourth round of the 1987 NBA draft.

Hiltner, a 1968 graduate, played football, basketball, and baseball. He earned seven varsity letters and won the prestigious James Carmack Award his senior year. He was captain of the baseball team for four years and selected All County in 1968. He coached Margate Little League from 1969 to 2012 winning numerous championships and coached and played for Margate in the Atlantic County Baseball League for over forty years.

The relay team of Callahan, Toy, Cox, and Dominique Voso won the state championship as juniors in 2012. Three - Cox (Howard University), Callahan (University of Tennessee) and Toy (Towson University) - swam in college. Voso was valedictorian of her class and went to Harvard University.