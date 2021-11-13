Day finishes sixth in state Group III cross country

Mainland Regional High School freshman Sofia Day finished sixth in the state Group III Girls Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Day’s time in the 5-kilometer race was 19 minutes, 6 seconds, the best time for area girls. It continued a tremendous first season.

Day won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championship races this fall.

Mainland finished sixth in girls team scoring in Group III with 218 points.

The state group championships event, which had boys and girls state races Groups I, II, III and IV and Non-Public A and B, was halted due to a storm with most of it completed. The state championship races in boys Group II and Non-Public A and in girls Non-Public A will be held Tuesday.

Fabian Ramales of Southern Regional placed 18th in the Group IV boys race in 16:33, the best time for area boys. Teammate Levi Miller was 19th in 16:34. Southern was seventh in boys team scoring in Group IV with 202 points.

Ocean City’s Owen Ritti finished 16th in the Group III boys race in 17:06. Mainland’s Elliot Post was 29th in 17:20. Ocean City placed seventh in the team scoring with 229 points and Mainland was 11th with 284.