Day finishes sixth in state Group III cross country

Mainland Regional High School freshman Sofia Day finished sixth in the state Group III Girls Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.
Day’s time in the 5-kilometer race was 19 minutes, 6 seconds, the best time for area girls. It continued a tremendous first season.
Day won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championship races this fall.
Mainland finished sixth in girls team scoring in Group III with 218 points.
The state group championships event, which had boys and girls state races Groups I, II, III and IV and Non-Public A and B, was halted due to a storm with most of it completed. The state championship races in boys Group II and Non-Public A and in girls Non-Public A will be held Tuesday.
Fabian Ramales of Southern Regional placed 18th in the Group IV boys race in 16:33, the best time for area boys. Teammate Levi Miller was 19th in 16:34. Southern was seventh in boys team scoring in Group IV with 202 points.
Ocean City’s Owen Ritti finished 16th in the Group III boys race in 17:06. Mainland’s Elliot Post was 29th in 17:20. Ocean City placed seventh in the team scoring with 229 points and Mainland was 11th with 284.
Senior Marco Langon of Bridgewater-Raritan had fastest time for the boys on Saturday, winning the Group IV boys race in 15:38. Senior Angelina Perez of Lakeland Regional won the Group II girls race in 17:07, the best girls time of the day.
Also in the Group III girls race, Mainland’s Gillian Lovett was 31st in 20:45, and Ocean City’s Chloe Care was 52nd in 21:36.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy finished fifth in the team scoring in the Non-Public B girls race with 159 points. Samantha Andress of Wildwood Catholic Academy led the area with a 12th-place finish in 22:31. OLMA’s top finisher was Nina Ceccanecchio, who placed 20th in 23:16.
In the Group I boys race, Buena Regional’s Kayden Platania placed 12th in 17:49. Jorge Cruz Valle of Wildwood finished 20th in 18:14.
Southern’s Mia Mastrogiovanni finished 59th in the Group IV girls race in 21:30. The Rams were 15th in team scoring with 397 points.
Wildwood freshman Macie McCracken finished 21st in the Group I race in 21:58. Wildwood placed 14th in the team scoring with 349 points.
Megan Winterbottom of Buena Regional was 47th in the Group II girls race in 22:12.
John Flammer of Holy Spirit led area runners in the Non-Public B boys race, placing 33rd in 19:33.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.