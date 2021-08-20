Dave DeWeese retires as Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach

Like many long-term high school coaches, Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach Dave DeWeese has heard the same question after the past several seasons.
How much longer are you going to keep coaching?
DeWeese answered that question Friday.
He told the Crusaders he was retiring as coach after one of the most successful stints in Cape-Atlantic League basketball history.
“I always told people I would just know when it’s time,” he said after he met with the Crusaders.
This summer, DeWeese, 63, coached Wildwood Catholic in the St. Augustine Prep league and ran offseason workouts. But he felt something was missing.
“I know how passionate I am about coaching,” DeWeese said. “I just didn’t have the same commitment, the same energy. I struggled with the feeling the last eight or 10 weeks to see if it was real.”
DeWeese coached 33 years, 18 as a head coach. He finished with a career record of 324-176.
The Crusaders became a Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey and state power under DeWeese. Wildwood Catholic won CAL titles in 2014 and from 2018-20.
The 2019-20 Crusaders were one of the most high-profile teams in CAL history. They finished 24-7 and won the South Jersey Non-Public B title by defeating Rutgers Prep 80-67. The Crusaders were state Non-Public B and Tournament of Champions contenders, but the start of the pandemic wiped out the rest of that season.
DeWeese coached several outstanding players, including Anthony Raffa, Taj Thweatt, Jahlil White, Caleb Fields, Jordan Robertson and Ed McWade.
DeWeese said he will remember more than just the wins and losses from his time at Wildwood Catholic.
“I feel fortunate to have played a part in the lives of all (the players) I’ve coached,” he said. “I’ve had some boys (come to the program) a bit lost or misguided. Now, they’re successful men.”
Wildwood Catholic nearly closed twice during DeWeese’s tenure, in 2010 and 2020. Both times the school’s alumni raised funds to keep it open.
The success of the Crusaders boys and girls basketball teams brought much-needed attention and publicity to the school and created excitement around the Wildwood Catholic name.
“Anytime you played a Dave DeWeese team, you knew you were in for a tough battle,” Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said Friday. “They were always prepared. Dave is going to be sorely missed. He’s one of the best coaches in our league, without question.”
Like many coaches, DeWeese is the son of a coach. His father, Doug, was a coach at Wildwood from 1949-60 and then became the Lower Cape May Regional athletic director in 1962.
Dave graduated from Wildwood in 1976, having been a solid player for the Warriors.
After graduating from Wake Forest University, he started to pursue local coaching jobs. He became a Wildwood Catholic assistant in 1989.
DeWeese cited the sacrifices his wife, Michelle, and sons Zach and Scott have made for his coaching career.
“They get me back now,” he said.
DeWeese runs a successful Wildwood law firm. In addition to his New Jersey residence, he also has a home in Florida. DeWeese told the players he will still be around.
“I’m not going away,” he said. “I’ll still be around and doing what I can for the (program) and the school.”
