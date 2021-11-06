Dante DelDuca scores three TDs, Haddonfield defeats Middle: Roundup

Dante DelDuca scored three receiving touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Haddonfield High School football team to a 34-7 victory over sixth-seeded Middle Township in a Central Jersey Group II first-round game Friday.
Bulldawgs senior Bobby Hahn started the scoring early with a 5-yard run. But the Panthers soon responded when quarterback Brett Nabb connected with Mike Zarfati for a 25-yard TD, helping Middle take a 7-6 lead. Haddonfield then responded with a 19-yard touchdown reception by Dante DelDuca and went up 13-7.
DelDuca caught another TD with seconds left in the second quarter. Haddonfield led 20-7 at halftime. DelDuca grabbed his third touchdown midway through the third quarter to put his team up 27-7.
Haddonfield’s Hahn scored late in the fourth to cap the scoring.
The Bulldawgs (7-2) will play the winner of seventh-seeded Bound Brook and second-seeded Bernards in the semifinals next Friday.
Middle (6-2) will play Lower Cape May Regional on Nov. 24.
Middle 7 0 0 0 — 7
Haddonfield 13 7 7 7 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
Haddonfield— Hahn 5 run (two-point failed)
Middle— Zarfati 25 pass from Nabb (kick)
Haddonfield— DelDuca 19 pass from Wolff (Cutter kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Haddonfield— DelDuca 6 pass from Wolff (Cutter kick)
THIRD QUARTER
Haddonfield— DelDuca pass from Wolff (Cutter kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Haddonfield— Hahn 1 run (Cutter kick)
Barnegat; 6 0 0 0 — 6
Raritan; 0 17 0 14 — 30
FIRST QUARTER
Barnegat— Bivins 10 run (kick missed)
SECOND QUARTER
Raritan— passing score (kick)
Raritan— Falzon 1 run (kick)
Raritan— Spengler FG
FOURTH QUARTER
Raritan— Falzon run (kick)
Raritan— Falzon run (kick missed)
(1) Raritan 30, (8) Barnegat 6: JoJo Bivins rushed for 10 yards on third-and-7 late in the first quarter to give the Bengals (5-4) an early 7-0 lead. Raritan answered back, scoring twice in the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead. Before halftime, Jeffrey Spengler hit a field goal to extend Raritan’s lead to 17-6. Kevin Falzon scored to extend Raritan’s lead to 24-6 in the fourth quarter.
Falzon scored again late in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Raritan (5-4) will host the winner of fifth-seeded Overbrook and fourth-seeded Hillside in the semifinals next Friday.
Central Jersey Group IV first round
(6) Clearview Reg. 34, (3) Lacey Twp 14: Early in the first quarter, Forrest Love rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Pioneers a 6-0 lead. After that, the Lions (5-4) missed a field-goal attempt that set the Pioneers up at about their own 16-yard-line. That led to Bobby Counsellor’s 35-yard TD run that extended the Clearview lead to 13-0 with 36.6 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Clearview (6-3) added to its lead early in the second quarter when AJ Palumbo connected with Counsellor for a 45-yard score, giving the Pioneers a 20-0 lead. John Scott Stevens then rushed for a 1-yard score for Lacey, cutting its deficit to 20-7. But five minutes later, Quinn O’Mara scored to give the Pioneers a 27-7 lead at halftime.
Stevens rushed for another score midway through the third quarter for Lacey. Clearview led 27-14 after three quarters. The Pioneers’ Love capped the scoring with a 4-yard rushing TD late in the fourth quarter.
Clearview will play at second-seeded Shawnee in the semifinals next Friday.
Clearview 13 14 0 7 — 34
Lacey 0 7 7 0 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
Clearview— Love 4 run (kick failed)
Clearview— Counsellor 35 run (Blewitt kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Clearview— Counsellor 45 pass from Palumbo (Blewitt kick)
Lacey— Stevens 1 run (Borel kick)
Clearview— Mara 1 run (Blewitt kick)
THIRD QUARTER
Lacey— Stevens 3 run (Borel kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Clearview— Love 4 run (Blewitt kick)
(2) Shawnee 34, (7) Hammonton 15: The Blue Devils (5-6) received the ball to start the game, but the Shawnee defense forced a three-and-out. After the punts, the Renegades took over at their own 31-yard-line after the punt.
On the ensuing drive, Shawnee (6-3) converted two fourth downs that resulted in Matt Welsey’s 4-yard touchdown run that helped Shawnee take a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Blue Devils responded with a 27-yard TD pass and, after the two-point play, they led 8-7 after the first quarter.
Hammonton attempted a fake punt about midway through the second quarter, but it failed and Shawnee took over with great field position. But the Blue Devils’ defense forced a stop and took over at the Renegades’ 15-yard line. Shawnee scored on its next two possessions to take a 21-8 lead into halftime.
Late in the third quarter, Dean Bialous scored to extend Shawnee’s lead to 28-8. He scored again in the fourth quarter. Hammonton added another touchdown late in the game to cap the scoring.
Shawnee will host sixth-seeded Clearview in the semifinals next Friday.
Hammonton 8 0 0 7 — 15
Shawnee 7 14 7 13 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
Shawnee— Welsey 4 run (kick)
Hammonton— 27 pass play (two-point successful)
SECOND QUARTER
Shawnee— Cohen 35 pass from Welsey (kick)
Shawnee— Anderson 18 pass from Welsey (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
Shawnee— Bialous 4 run (kick)
Hammonton— TD (kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
Shawnee— Bialous 2 run (kick missed)
Central Jersey Group V first round
(2) Cherokee 37, (7) Egg Harbor Twp. 8: Michael Muckensturm rushed 70 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to give Cherokee a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, the Chiefs recovered a fumble that gave them a 14-0 lead. Muckensturm caught a pass before halftime, extending the Chiefs’ lead to 24-0.
EHT (7-4) scored on the second-half kickoff, then converted the two-point play to cut its deficit to 24-8. But Trent Osborn caught a pass later in the third quarter to extend Cherokee’s lead to 31-8. The Chiefs’ Holden Wolfort caught a TD with 7 minutes, 7 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.
Cherokee (6-2) will play the winner of sixth-seeded Eastern Regional and third-seeded North Brunswick in the semifinals next Friday. The Chiefs are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
EHT 0 0 8 0 — 8
Cherokee 14 10 7 6 — 37
FIRST QUARTER
Cherokee— Muckensturm 70 run (kick)
Cherokee— fumble return for TD (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Cherokee— Field Goal
Cherokee— Muckensturm pass from Bender (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
EHT— kickoff return (two-point successful)
Cherokee— Osborn 20 pass from Bender (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Cherokee— Wolfort pass from Bender (kick missed)
