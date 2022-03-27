Dante Buonadonna, The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year

St. Augustine Prep’s Dante Buonadonna swam a variety of events this past winter for the Hermits and came up with big wins in important meets.

The sophomore helped the Prep to a 9-1 record and the No. 2 final ranking in The Press Elite 11.

Buonadonna’s victories in individual and relay races helped the Hermits beat talented Egg Harbor Township, Salesianum School (Wilmington, Delaware) and Mainland Regional.

He also had a perfect day at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships, winning the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 10.33 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.09, plus two relays. At the State Individual Championships, he was part of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that finished fourth and eighth, respectively, (1:27.10 and 3:13.14).

Buonadonna, who scored well in every big meet, is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year.

“That’s amazing,” said Buonadonna, a 15-year-old Millville resident, when informed of his selection. “I want to thank my coaches and my teammates. I have great coaches, and I love all the guys on the team.”

St. Augustine’s only loss was 86-84 to then-unbeaten Seton Hall Prep in the state Non-Public A semifinals in Perth Amboy on Feb. 22. Buonadonna was first in the 200-yard IM (1:56.53) in the meet and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team. He also anchored the 400 freestyle relay that finished second.

Buonadonna had four wins in the top CAL boys dual meet of the season, a 107-63 win over visiting EHT on Jan. 20. He won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.14 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 47.89. He was on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams (1:29.86 and 3:16.24).

“I’m glad we came on top (in the CAL),” Buonadonna said. “We had a really good year but came up a little short at the end. I’m sure we’ll get it next year. The Egg Harbor Township meet was a really good meet. The CAL Meet was really exciting. I did pretty well in the individual races. I really had fun this year, with my club team (the Dolphin Swim Club in Vineland) and high school team. I get along well with everyone.

“My favorite (event) for a while was the breaststroke, but I’ve gotten better at the IM, and it’s probably my best now. Also the 50 free. Boy, that’s fun. Relays are my favorite types of races because they involve the whole team. Usually I’m the anchor. There’s more pressure, but I like it.”

At the State Individual event, known as the Meet of Champions, he was eighth in the 200 IM (1:54.83) and tied for 14th in the 100 breaststroke (59.21).

The Prep took first place in only four races against annual rival Salesianum on Jan. 25, but host St. Augustine won the meet 92.5-77.5. Buonadonna won the 50 freestyle (22.30) and was part of the winning 200 free relay team (1:30.85).

He won the 100-meter breaststroke (1:10.78) and anchored both winning freestyle relay teams one week later as the Hermits clinched the CAL National Conference title a week later with a 99-71 win at Mainland Regional.

“Dante had a great season,” said Jon Stinson, the St. Augustine boys swimming coach. “He puts in the time and works hard. Whatever event you put him in, he’s ready to swim. He never complains, and he’s always there for the rest of the kids. He’s versatile. He swims the IM, breaststroke, the 50 and 100 freestyle, and all at about the same level. He’s really good in relays.

“Last year’s season was just six weeks, due to COVID, so this was like his first full season. It’ll be good to have him back the next two years.”

Buonadonna is looking forward to next winter’s season.

“We’ll have a lot back and a strong team,” Buonadonna said. “We’ll also have some freshmen from coach (John) Casadia (of the Dolphin Swim Club) who will be a big help. I’m sure we’ll be motivated after losing in the semifinals.”

Team of the Year

St. Augustine earned the top spot by beating third-ranked Egg Harbor Township. In addition to Buonadonna, the Prep was led by first-team Press All-Stars Cole Jennings, Trevor Nolan, Anthony Mortellite and Michael McCarthy. Mason Medolla and Parker Lapsley were first-team relay All-Stars. Other key scorers included Massimo Catania, Hayden Clay, Matt Stanker, Luke Volkmann and Jackson Cummins.

“We definitely weren’t sure how it would go after losing heavy hitters like Shane Washart and Jack Levari to graduation last year,” Prep coach Jon Stinson said. “We had some decent freshmen, and we got two transfers (Nolan and Lapsley). The Egg Harbor Township meet was probably our best of the season. Our guys all had best times as a whole. They had beaten us the year before (2021), after we beat them early in the season. The team definitely did over and above our expectations. They were a good group of boys who like to race, and they were always fun to coach.”

Coach of the Year

Ocean City coach Shane McGrath earned the honor after leading the Red Raiders (13-3) to the first South Jersey boys swimming title since 1962. Ocean City beat Moorestown 90-80 for the South Jersey Group B championship on Feb. 17 at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. The Red Raiders lost 110-60 to unbeaten Chatham, the eventual state champion, in the state semifinal.

“There are so many great coaches out there, and Coach of the Year can only happen when you have people who are willing to put the time in," McGrath said. "I want to thank Ray Conover, my assistant coach for the last four years.

“Honestly, I knew we could be competitive, and if we could get to the end of the season we’d have a shot. We have a good amount of swimmers who only swim the four months of (the) high school (season). So it was a matter of how fast we could be at the end. The guys came through.”

