Dan Brunke finished with 28 assists, including his 500th of the season, to lead the fourth-seed Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over 13th-seeded Lakewood in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round match Wednesday.
Pinelands won by set scores of 25-14, 25-14.
Brunke also had seven service points for the Wildcats (18-5), who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Zack Kay added 13 service points. Matt Davis had 10 kills and three digs. Ryan McCorry added eight digs, and Ryan May and Andrew Albright each had seven. Ian Leeds had seven kills. Ethan Woods had five service points, five digs and three kills. Brogan Duelly had nine kills and two digs.
Lakewood fell to 11-10.
Pinelands will play at fifth-seeded Colts Neck in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Marlboro 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Marlboro (6-10) won by set scores of 25-20, 26-24. Hugh Smith had 18 assists and 12 service points for the winners. Sebastian Rodriguez added eight kills and three digs. The Lions fell to 7-13,.
