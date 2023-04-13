Dan Brunke finished with a match-high 24 assists to lead the Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Barnegat in a Shore ConferenceB South Division match Thursday.
The Wildcats (5-1) won by set scores of 28-26, 25-15.
Brunke added seven service points and six digs. Ryan McCorry had 11 digs for Pinelands, and Brogan Duelly added 11 kills. Joe Cardillo finished with 12 service points and nine digs. Ethan Woods had six digs and five kills.
Jack Buscaglia had 11 kills and eight service points for Barnegat (2-3). Anthony Ryan added eight digs. Mazen Silieman finished with four blocks and three kills. Nick Block had five service points.
Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 1: The Lions (3-1) won by set scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-20. For Lakewood (1-2), Brandon Torres led with 15 assists. Ortiz Edwin added 14 digs. Lacey's stats were unavailable.
