FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Sophia Curtis only had to worry about one track and field event Thursday.

It was a welcome relief.

The Ocean City High School junior won the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 7.5 inches at the Meet of Champions. Adannia Agbo of Morris Hills jumped 39-3.75 to finish second.

Curtis usually competes in three or four events during a meet.

“This is awesome. I’m so excited,” Curtis said. “Triple jump, I finally put everything together.”

Curtis’ win highlighted an outstanding day by Press-area athletes during the meet at Franklin High School. Leah Howard of Millville won the Javelin. Fabian Gonzalez of Southern Regional took first in the discus.

The MOC is the culmination of the track and field season. Athletes qualified for the MOC based on their performances at last weekend’s state group championships.

The MOC was scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed because of thunderstorms. The new day changed the plans of some athletes, including Curtis.

She competed in just the triple jump and skipped the 400 hurdles because she’s running the hurdles at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field on Friday.

“It was a very tough decision because there’s a lot of great athletes I would have competed against today (in the 400 hurdles),” she said. “I thought about it and was like it will be the same type of competition at New Balance. I’d rather take the triple jump today and then focus on the 400 hurdles ( Friday).”

Her decision turned out to be the right one. Curtis surpassed 40 feet in the triple jump for the first time since the Penn Relays Carnival in April.

Curtis usually spends track meets squeezing in her triple jump attempts between races. She made the most of Thursday’s slower pace.

“It was great. It was amazing,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can think of everything just triple-jump related.’ I put my mind on the pit, and that was it.”

*********

Leah Howard was in a hurry Thursday.

She threw 159-4 and then passed on her final three attempts to race back to Millville for graduation. Tyaja Thomas of Paramus Catholic finished second with a throw of 139-1.

Howard dominated New Jersey javelin competitions this spring. In addition to the MOC, she won the state and South Jersey Group IV championships, the Cape-Atlantic League and Cumberland County titles and the Woodbury Relays.

*******

Fabian Gonzalez threw not only for a championship but also his legacy Thursday.

The Southern Regional senior won the discus and finished second in the shot put.

“I’ve been working for this all year,” he said. “I’m so glad to go out on top. It's a great feeling to cap off my career with another (MOC) championship. I think I cemented my name among the greats of high school throwers.”

Gonzalez first finished second in the shot put with a put of 63-11. Joshua Huisman of Sr. Rose won with a put of 64-7.75. Mike Simeon of Egg Harbor Township finished eighth with a put of 54-7.

“I threw a great throw for myself,” Gonzalez said. “Josh is a great guy, a great competitor. I was happy for him. I knew I had the discus to focus on. I couldn’t dwell (on the shot put).”

Gonzalez threw 193-7 to win the discus. Benjamin Shue was second with a throw of 190-7. Gonzalez also won the discus at the 2021 MOC during his sophomore season.

Thursday’s winning throw came on his second attempt.

“It would have been nice to build on it,” he said. “But I got the job done. I can’t complain.”

Gonzalez will continue his track and field career at Stanford University. He finishes his outdoor track and field career with two MOC championships, five state Group IV titles and five South Jersey Group IV championships.

Few Southern athletes have accomplished more in their high school careers.

“I’m just grateful to be able to represent such a great program,” Gonzalez said. “All my coaches, all my teammates, they’re just great people. I’m really proud of myself for what I’ve been able to do as a Southern Ram. I’m not done yet. High school is over, but I still have college and whatever is after that ahead of me. Hopefully, I can keep building my legacy.”

*****

Mawali Osunniyi had no regrets after the high jump.

The Mainland Regional athlete tied his personal best with a leap of 6-8 and finished tied for second with Jamille Gantt of Paulsboro. Damarion Potts of South Brunswick cleared 6-10 to finish first. Isaiah Davenport jumped 6-4 and finished eighth.

“I knew it was really going to be a dogfight with all the best jumpers in the state,” Osunniyi said. “My mindset was win or go home, but I’m really happy with what I did today. Second-place is not bad.”

Osunniyi nearly cleared 6-10 on his first attempt. The bar wobbled and finally fell off.

“I’m getting closer and closer to 6-10,” he said. “I felt so good (on his first attempt). I don’t know what hit the bar. I think it was the back of my heel. But I’m happy to take second.”

In other events, the Pleasantville foursome of Isaiah Davenport, Yusuf Golden, Jermain Nelson and Xander Roberts-Bogin ran 3:18.27 to finish third in the 4x400 relay.

Roberts-Bogin finished third in the 400 in 48.23.

Ahmad Fogg (46-11) and Jamil Wilkins (45-5..75), both of Egg Harbor Township, were fourth and eighth, respectively, in the triple jump.

Maeve Smith of Ocean City ran 5:03.78 to finish seventh in the 1,600 run.

Hannah Ross of Absegami finished sixth in the 400 dash in 56.66.

Emma Crozier-Carole of Mainland jumped 17-10 to finish eighth in the long jump. She also cleared 5-4 to finish eighth in the high jump.

