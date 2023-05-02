The Cumberland Regional High School earned its fourth straight victory Monday, 11-8 over Deptford in a Tri-County Conference Liberty Division game.

The Colts, who improved to 4-7, lost to the Spartans 13-3 on April 5.

On Monday, Alicea Seitzinger went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Cumberland. Amity Willitts went 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Kennedy Grim added three RBIs, singled twice and scored once. Addison Weist added two runs and two RBIs, and Katelyn Edminster had two runs. Jenna Burgmann earned the win in the circle, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on six hits.

Annalise Underwood tripled, had an RBI and scored once for Deptford (7-3), which led 6-5 after four innings. The Colts added had a four-run fifth, and scored twice in the the sixth.

Girls golf

Williamstown 220, Or Lady of Mercy 243

W: Giulianna Camiscioli 52, Daphne Young 54, Katie Leonarski 56, Aubrey Weikel 58

O: Avery Dortu 59, Sophia Stultz 60, Angelina Brockway 60, Elisabeth Grant 64

Records: Williamstown 8-3; OLMA 4-5

Boys golf

Hammonton 164, Atlantic City 209

H: Nick Iuliucci 40, Connor Eberly 41, Matthew Smith 41, Shane McSorley 42

AC: Paul Swift 48, John Sahl 53, (other two top scorers were unavailable)

Records: Hammonton 13-8, Atlantic City 1-5

Boys volleyball

Timber Creek 2, ACIT 1: Timber Creek (7-2) won by set scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-14.

Mike Chau led with 32 assists for the winners, and Alstin Tran added 19 kills and nine digs.

For the Red Hawks (6-6), Antwan Canazares had 18 assists and 13 digs. Erick Perez added nine digs, seven service points, five aces and four assists. Danny Ta added nine kills, and Timothy Creelman had six digs and five kills. Adam Lopez had five kills, three digs and two blocks.