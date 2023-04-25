The Cumberland Regional High School softball team beat visiting Schalick 17-16 on Tuesday in a Tri-County Conference game.

Kennedy Grim went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs for the Colts (2-7).

Alicea Seitzinger went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs. Storylynn Dagostino doubled, drove in two and scored once. Megan Basile went 2 for 4 with two runs. Cumberland had 21 hits. Jenna Burgmann struck out four in six innings.

Rachel Goranson went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs for Schalick (6-5). The Cougars had 17 hits.

Absegami 14, Atlantic City 2: Alyssa Bailey went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs for the Braves (6-3). Sarah Czeslaw went 2 for 4 with a doubles, two runs and an RBI. Lily Ortiz scored three runs, and Olivia Mazuca had two. Audrey Phillips drove in two and scored once. Victoria Smith pitched six innings and allowed five hits.

The Vikings fell to 1-6.

Oakcrest 11, Cape May Tech 1: Trinity Brown went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for the Falcons (6-2). Madison Pell scored four runs. Arianna Massey scored twice. Sklyer Sukovich went 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in two runs. Dakota Miranda pitched a complete game and struck out five.

Lower fell to 4-8.

Buena Reg. 15, Pennsauken Tech 0: Jadarys Morales went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the Chiefs (5-5). Morales doubled and tripled. Jamirah Roberts went 2 for 2, drove in two runs and and scored two. Isabella Bates and Katelynn Golden each scored twice. Laylah Collins singled and scored. Buena scored seven in the second inning and 10 in the third.

Pennsauken Tech fell to 2-4.

Jackson Memorial 13, Southern Reg. 2: The Rams (8-4) lost in this Ocean County Tournament semifinal matchup. Emily Zellman went 2 for with an RBI for Southern. Kendra Perrini and Leah Morrin each scored. For Jackson Memorial (11-0), Sophia LoPiccolo struck out three and gave up six hits in four innings.

