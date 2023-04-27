The Cumberland Regional High School softball team scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning and beat Highland Regional 9-5 on Thursday in a Tri-County Conference game.

Payton Genco went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Colts (3-7) and Storylynn Dagostino was 2 for 4. Megan Basile had a hit, a run and three RBIs. For Highland (1-7) Jaden Cooey went 3 for 4. The Tartans had 13 hits.

Hammonton 11,Clearview Reg. 0: Hammonton pitcher Gracie Ravenkamp went the six-inning distance and gave up five hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. Ravenkamp had a double and four RBIs. Riley Lancaster went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for visiting Hammonton (5-9), and Ava Livingston was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Sophia Booker went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Lauren Potter and Ava Divello each scored twice. Jodi McGuigan was 2 for 3 for Clearview (2-6).

Mainland Reg. 12, Cedar Creek 8: The Mustangs (3-5) led 10-0 after two innings. Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game and struck out four to earn the win. Denver Obermeyer had three homers and eight RBIs. Bella Virgili added two RBIs and two runs. Isabella Scittina scored twice, and Ava Jamison went 2 for 3 with a run. Kaia Bergman had two runs.

Liz Martin went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Cedar Creek (5-8). Abby Tassone went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Allison Amadio doubled and added two RBIs and a run.

Atlantic City 12, Holy Spirit 5: Yeannelly Sosa pitched a complete game and struck out five to earn the win. Sosa added three RBIs. Kendra Levine went 2 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and a run for the Vikings (2-7). Rosie Miltenberger went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Maria Conroy went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Mattie Sarno added two runs.

The Spartans fell to 8-4.

Gloucester Catholic 10, Wildwood 0: Gloucester Catholic's Brooklyn Carcaci pitched a five-inning no-hitter, with 12 strikeouts and no walks. Carcaci had a double, a run and two RBIs for the visiting Rams (7-3), and Emily McGinn added a double and a single. Jordan Riggs went 2 for 2 and Maya Hutchinson was 2 for 4. Wildwood fell to 2-5.

No. 3 Jackson Memorial 10, Southern Regional 0: Jackson Memorial's Emily Hersh pitched a two-hitter in the six-inning game, with six strikeouts and no walks. Hersh was 2 for 4. Sophia LoPiccolo went 3 for 4 for the host Jaguars (12-0), the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11, and Grace Touroonjian was 3 for 3 with four RBIs. For Southern (8-5) Madison Groschel-Klein tripled and Kaedyn Lipowski singled.