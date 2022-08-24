 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Frank Vincent
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Cumberland hoping more players equals more wins this season

Second-year Cumberland Regional High School football coach Jason Coombs sees some things at practices that indicate the Colts should improve this year.

For one thing, the numbers are up.

"We have over 40 for the summer workouts," Coombs said. "That's pretty much half the battle. We'll see who we'll have throughout the season. Most of our players from last year are back."

Cumberland was 1-8 in 2021. The Colts beat Wildwood 14-8 on opening day but then lost eight straight, though they were often competitive.

"Last year our guys were playing both ways and they got a little tired in most games," Coombs said. "We were in most of our games through the third quarter."

Coombs plans to build throughout the season.

"I really think it's the most talent we've had in a while," Coombs said. "We have a lot back and a good crop of freshmen who've played together a long time. We look good, not just this year but for the next four years. That's a good place to be right now."

Coombs' approach to development is a good one.

"We believe the members of the team should be ready for life and learn to be disciplined and put the time in to get something out of it," Coombs said. "We want to prepare a work culture where people are dedicated. With that, winning will take care of itself.

"We weren't physically or mentally tough enough last year, and we're trying to change that. We want our players to be better people first and better players second. If we do the first thing, playing better will come naturally.

"Practices have gone pretty well. They're all buying in. Cumberland hasn't been very good the last 10 years, and we're trying to change that perception."

Senior Kyon Barnes, who quarterbacked some last year, can throw or run. When asked his position, the coach described Barnes as "all-around." Barnes should make the Colts hard to defend against.

The Colts have other skill players who could make a difference. Wide receiver/linebacker Ryan Criss can player several positions. David Bennett could be a quarterback or running back, in addition to being a linebacker. Wide receiver/defensive back Qua'Yon Nock returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown in a 27-6 loss to Bridgeton. Germain Harper is a another versatile player, of whom Coombs said, "has blazing-fast speed. We got to use him."

Other running backs include Riddel Palmer and Xavier McBride. Fullback Kevin Watson was injured in the offseason, and Coombs isn't sure how much he'll play. Kielle Woodard plays wide receiver and defensive back.

Linemen, who could all go both ways, include Ajay Hernandez, Johnnie Rhett and Malachi McCoy.

Other quarterback prospects include sophomore Mark Sooy and freshmen Terrance Bryant and Tyler Kuntera.

"A lot of new guys might step into roles," Coombs said. "A lot of young guys will help us out early. Last year we put in a new system, and this year we should be more competitive and improve. We want to be in every game and try to get some wins.

CUMBERLAND REGIONAL COLTS

Coach:  Jason Coombs (second year)

Last year's record: 1-8

Prediction: Building — Cumberland moves into the WJFL Royal Division and should improve with bigger numbers and several experienced players.

Key players: Kyon Barnes, Sr., RB/DB, 6-0, 170; Ryan Criss, Sr., WR/LB, 5-10, 185; David Bennett, Sr., QB/RB/LB, 5-9, 190; Qua'Yon Nock, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 185; Germain Harper, Sr., 5-11, 165; Ajay Hernandez, Sr., OG/DT, 6-3, 250; Johnnie Rhett, Sr., OG/DT, 5-9, 225; Malachi McCoy, Jr., OT/DT, 5-10, 260; Kielle Woodard, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8, 160; Riddel Palmer, Sr., RB/DB, 5-8, 160; Kevin Watson, Sr., FB/LB, 5-10, 185; Xavier McBride, So., RB/LB 5-10, 180; Mark Sooy, So., QB, 6-0, 160; Terrance Bryant, Fr., QB, 5-10, 160; Tyler Kuntera, Fr., QB, 5-9, 150.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 1

vs. Wildwood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 9

at Pitman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16

vs. Lower Cape May Reg., 6 p.m.

Sept. 23

vs. Bridgeton, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30

at Pennsville Memorial, 7 pm.

Oct. 7

vs. Gateway Reg., 6 p.m.

Oct. 14

at Schalick, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21

at Clayton, 7 p.m.

