The Cumberland Regional High School baseball team rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat visiting Hammonton 5-3 on Thursday in a nonleague game. Cumberland trailed 3-1 going into the inning.

Winning pitcher Connor Bonham went the distance and gave up four hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

David Bennett went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for the Colts (10-6) and Lukas Weist was 2 for 3 with a run. Jack Bodine went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Justen Pace was 1 for 3 with a run.

Eric Barts went 2 for 3 for Hammonton (9-10), Matt McAleer had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Drew Haines singled and drove in a run.

Holy Spirit 8, Atlantic City 4: Gavin Cohen struck out six and allowed two hits in four innings to earn the win. Joey Kotakis doubled and scored twice for the Spartans (8-10). Mike Innocente singled and had an RBI and a run. Breckin Weiss singled and drove in two. Ryan Mallen, Connor Lamanteer each singled and scored.

Oldis Zappata doubled and scored twice for Atlantic City (3-15). Matt Master had an RBI and a run. Jacob Downing doubled and had an RBI. Jackson Barrie singled and scored.

No. 6 St. Augustine 12, No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 2: JP Podgorski improved to 6-0. He struck out six and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for the Hermits (15-5), who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Marco Levari went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Dom D'Ottavio doubled and added two RBIs and a run.

Jay Salsberry went 2 for 2 with a double for the Eagles (10-8). Braeden Thies and Michael Baxter each singled and had an RBI. Joey Velardi and Jackson Conroy each scored.

Lower Cape May Reg. 14, Bridgeton 3: The Caper Tigers (12-4) scored seven runs in the second inning. Joseph McCorriston struck out four in five innings to earn the win. Drew Kroneneyer went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and a run. Hunter Ray went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Kyle Satt doubled and had two runs and an RBI. Evan Shoffler singled and scored three.

Joel Francisco Lopez doubled and had an RBI for Bridgeton (2-18). Marshon Green singled and scored two. Tyler Suppa singled and scored once. Kingston James struck out seven and allowed three hits in 31/3 innings.

Pennsville 14, Wildwood 7: Joey Mormile went went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Warriors (11-6). Junior Hans went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two runs. Harley Buscham went 2 for with two RBIs. Jake Craig singled and had an RBI, and Anthony Freeman had a run.

Nick Pszenny tripled and had four RBIs and two runs for Pennsville (12-6). Peyton Obrien went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run. Connor Starn scored twice.

Gloucester Tech 4, ACIT 0: Andrew Valay went 2 for 3 with an RBI for GCIT (11-7). Joey Fekete singled and scored twice. For the Red Hawks (6-11), Logan Ruga struck out nine and allowed five hits in five innings. Logan Ruga and Angelo Gonzalez each singled.