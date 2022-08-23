Culture has arrived at Oakcrest, now time to execute

The culture has been established.

When Mike Forest took over the Oakcrest High School football program last year, he wanted to bring a special brand of football to the Mays Landing school. Forest wants the Falcons to be known for playing great football. That competitive level is coming back, the coach said.

“I believe this year the people will see that,” Forest added.

When a new coach is hired, a program typically takes about a year to adjust to the changes, Forest said. Last season, Oakcrest finished 3-7, but there was a lot that happened behind the scenes. This season, the second-year head coach already has noticed the culture and style he wants is coming to fruition.

Forest said he learned a lot last season, too. He has learned to develop players better and what it means to run an entire program instead of just a particular position. His time management also has improved, Forest said.

And everyone got closer as a team.

“A lot of men becoming men. A lot of coaches becoming better coaches,” Forest said about how the program has changed from the start of last season to now. “Just learning each other. The culture is here now. I am no longer trying to build. People are either coming in and buying in to what we are doing or not.”

Now, it is time to execute.

Two of Oakcrest’s biggest strengths are its offensive and defensive lines, Forest said. Two-way linemen Zahir Davis, Terrance Moore and Cliff Deitelbaum as well as defensive linemen Nasir Regley, Sean Torres and Jaquan Johnson are some of the key players in that group.

Aldrich Doe and Zicri Forest (wide receivers and defensive backs), Asad Hunt (wide receiver, running back and defensive back), Romello Gardner (outside linebacker) and Micah Whitehead (outside linebacker and defensive back) are other players to watch.

Doe has about four NCAA Division I offers.

“It is looking great,” Forest said. “It is Year 2. We have a lot of players returning. We have been having some great practices this offseason. We feel, as a coaching staff, really good how we will perform on the field this year.”

About five returning players were starters in 2021. The rest still had playing time but not as much. However, those players are still expected to make an impact. That group includes transfer and defensive end Victor Irizarry, who played at Pleasantville last season, quarterback Marcus Lee, running back Lawrence Bennett and more.

Lee is a newcomer from the junior varsity squad who is progressing.

“The vibe is very high,” Forest said. “The energy is very high. Positive energy everywhere. We are so excited as coaches. The players are excited. The energy at practice has been through the roof. We can’t wait to get started. We are ready to go.”