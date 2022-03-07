 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crusaders reach S.J. Non-Public B final

The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team beat visiting Gloucester Catholic 45-39 Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game.

Kaci Mikulski led the Crusaders with 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter when Wildwood Catholic outscored the Rams 10-4.

Wildwood Catholic (23-5), the No.2 seed, will meet the winner between top-seeded Rutgers Prep and fifth-seeded St. Rose at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Long Branch for the sectional championship.

The Crusaders trailed 26-18 at halftime but outscored third-seeded Gloucester Catholic 27-13 in the second half.

Ella McCabe scored 10 points for Wildwood Catholic, and Ava Vogdes had eight. Carly Murphy added seven points, and Reagan Flickinger scored five.

Natalia Barrera led Gloucester Catholic (18-7) with 13 points.

