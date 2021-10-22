Crowd incidents at high school football games have athletic directors rethinking safety protocols

Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley judges whether a home football game is a success by two standards.
The first: No one gets hurt on the field.
The second: No one gets hurt off it.
A few South Jersey high schools have struggled with the latter this season.
The Camden at Pennsauken game Oct. 8 was canceled at halftime because of off-the-field fights. Multiple gunshots from outside the stadium were heard during halftime of the Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West game Oct. 2.
Galloway Township police increased their presence at Absegami games after eight people were arrested at two September games.
“As long as I don’t have any issues that have nothing to do with football and no one gets hurt, we had a great night,” said Gatley, who is also the president of the West Jersey Football League. “The score is absolutely secondary.”
More than 2,000 people often attend a highly anticipated Friday night matchup. Typically, police and security guards attend games to keep order, but now school officials are re-examining safety in wake of the events.
The recent off-the-field incidents have caught the attention of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, especially with the postseason beginning in two weeks.
“We’re very concerned because I suspect as we get into our football playoffs and sectional finals, we’re going to have a lot of large crowds,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said after the organization’s executive committee meeting this month. “Everyone is so excited to be back in person watching sports. But I also think there’s a lot of emotions out there, a lot of people acting a little crazy at times.”
If schools need additional resources, the NJSIAA said it is willing to help.
“Our messaging to the schools is going to be we have our standard operations, but let us know if you need additional resources. You know your community. You know the crowd you’re expecting,” Maguire said. “We don’t want a game to have to end early in the playoffs. Our schools know what they need to do, and they’ll reach out when they need additional help.”
Gatley said the West Jersey Football League this season began to require schools to detail their game-day plans and procedures in writing.
“We just started doing that this year kind of as a precursor,” he said, “so that if something goes on, we can ask, ‘How can we help? Is there something we can do from a league perspective?’”
Millville is one of several schools to increase its crowd-control measures this season.
Thunderbolts athletic director Dave LaGamba instituted new regulations after St. Augustine Prep beat Millville on Sept. 24 in one of the region’s most anticipated games this season.
There were no incidents at the game, but things seemed a bit chaotic.
LaGamba spoke with Millville police officers and wondered whether, if Wheaton Field had to be evacuated, it could be done in an orderly and safe manner.
“That entire weekend (after the game) I was thinking, let’s do something now before something happens and we’re forced to change,” LaGamba said. “Let’s be proactive here.”
So LaGamba counted the bleacher seats at Wheaton Field and decided to limit ticket sales. He estimated more than 2,000 people were at the St. Augustine game, and Wheaton Field can comfortably sit about 1,200.
As a result, Millville decreased the number of tickets available for home games.
The new ticket policies debuted Oct. 8 for a game against Hammonton.
Millville players, cheerleaders and band members were given four tickets each. The visiting Blue Devils received 400 tickets. Millville students were allotted 200 tickets. No tickets were sold at the field the night of the game.
“We controlled the flow of traffic,” LaGamba said. “We were really pleased.”
Many high school athletic administrators believe one of the reasons some crowds have been unruly this season is the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season’s high school football games have drawn the largest crowds in many towns since the pandemic began. Last season’s games were played for the most part before 500 or fewer fans due to due to COVID-19 protocols. The Thanksgiving rivalry contests were played before fewer than 150 fans.
This season’s Friday night lights might be attracting more than football fans.
“These are the big venues where kids have an outlet to go do stuff,” LaGamba said. “The lights are on at the stadium. That’s the thing to do. We’re not worried about the people who are coming to watch the game. We’re worried about the people who aren’t there to watch the game. The ones who if I were to go up to and ask, ‘Who’s playing?’ couldn’t tell you.”
More changes to how schools organize and supervise Friday night football could be on the way.
There is growing sentiment that with the crowds these games attract, the task of supervising everything connected with these contests might be too much for just a lone athletic director.
“Being the person who makes sure there’s enough (dollar bills) at the ticket booth, making sure the officials are taken care of and the teams are taken care of. Now, you’re worried about security,” Gatley said. “I think it puts a lot on an athletic director. There’s so much going on at one time. If anything goes wrong, they are coming back to the (athletic director). There are so many pieces to this puzzle.”
