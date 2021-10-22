Crowd incidents at high school football games have athletic directors rethinking safety protocols

+2 Gilmer Mendoza scores 2, EHT tops Hammonton 3-2 for CAL title HAMMONTON — From the start of the season, the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer te…

Many high school athletic administrators believe one of the reasons some crowds have been unruly this season is the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season’s high school football games have drawn the largest crowds in many towns since the pandemic began. Last season’s games were played for the most part before 500 or fewer fans due to due to COVID-19 protocols. The Thanksgiving rivalry contests were played before fewer than 150 fans.

This season’s Friday night lights might be attracting more than football fans.

“These are the big venues where kids have an outlet to go do stuff,” LaGamba said. “The lights are on at the stadium. That’s the thing to do. We’re not worried about the people who are coming to watch the game. We’re worried about the people who aren’t there to watch the game. The ones who if I were to go up to and ask, ‘Who’s playing?’ couldn’t tell you.”

More changes to how schools organize and supervise Friday night football could be on the way.

There is growing sentiment that with the crowds these games attract, the task of supervising everything connected with these contests might be too much for just a lone athletic director.

“Being the person who makes sure there’s enough (dollar bills) at the ticket booth, making sure the officials are taken care of and the teams are taken care of. Now, you’re worried about security,” Gatley said. “I think it puts a lot on an athletic director. There’s so much going on at one time. If anything goes wrong, they are coming back to the (athletic director). There are so many pieces to this puzzle.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.