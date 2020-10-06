 Skip to main content
Cross country roundup: Wildwood boys defeat Salem
hslivecrosscountry.jpg

Boys cross country

Wildwood 17,

Salem 46

Only top Wildwood finishers were available

Harley Buscham 21:11; Jorge Cruz 18:02; Robert Wileczek 18:42; Liam Fitzsimons 18:53; Noah Pruszinski 21:14; Zion Hamilton 21:18; Alexis Huerta-Tapia 22:48.

Records— Wildwood 1-0; Salem 0-1.

From Monday

Mainland Reg. 15,

Pleasantville 50

1. Linden Wineland MR 16:39; 2. Irwin Marable P 17:53; 3. Matt Wynne MR 18:01; 4. Vaughn Blanchet MR 18:18; 5. James Wurzer MR 18:27; 6. Micah Miller MR 21:10; 7. Mac Marino MR 21:20; 8. Jesse Rios MR 21:21; 9. John Gaffen MR 21:46; 10. Danny Reynolds MR 21:46.

Cedar Creek 15,

Holy Spirit 50

1. Dalton Culleny CC 17:13; 2. Joey Mayer CC 17:23; 3. Matt Winterbottom CC 18:05; 4. Dylan Vergara CC 18:26; 5. Jimmy Pontari HS 18:38; 6. Stephen Suwala CC 18:41; 7. Justin Cartwright CC 18:50; 8. Matt Houseworth CC 19:20; 9. Eric Stollenwerk CC 20:14; 10. Luke Halbruner HS 20:23.

Records— Cedar Creek 1-0; Holy Spirit 0-1.

Girls cross country

From Monday

Cedar Creek 15,

Holy Spirit 50

1. Megan Winterbottom CC 21:28; 2. Lexi Sears CC 22:00; 3. Vanessa DeJean HS 22:31; 4. Riley Lerner CC 22:58; 5. Logan Roesch CC 23:3; 6. Jillian Robles CC 24:02; 7. Mia McColl CC 24:07; 8. Olivia Catalina CC 24:23; 9. Samantha Keough CC 24:40; 10. Sarah Flanagan CC 24:57.

Records— Cedar Creek 1-0; Holy Spirit 0-1.

Hammonton 15,

Oakcrest 50

1. Kylie Pfluger H 23:48; 2. Julianna Ruhf H 23:51; 3. Abigail Tunney O 23:59; 4. Kirstin Reese H 24:36; 5. Sabrina McFerren H 27:15; 6. Ilianna DeJesus 28:46; 7. Grace Rowley O 29:20; 8. Isabella Rivera H 29:29; 9. Alexis Gilbert O 30:00; 10. Ariadna Martinez-Lopez H 30:15.

Records— Hammonton 1-0; Oakcrest 0-1.

Ocean City 15,

Wildwood Catholic 50

1. Erin Hanlon OC 21:45; 2. Julia Sorensen WC 21:50; 3. Avery Jackson OC 21:57; 4. Marissa Vallese OC 21:59; 5. Frankie Ritzel OC 22:01; 6. Vanessa Karaylannis OC 22:09; 7. Grace McAfee OC OC 22:29; 8. Isabella Paula OC 22:35; 9. Kelley Grimley OC 23:16; 10. Abby Inserra OC 23:24.

Records— N/A

