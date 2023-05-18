Area high school crew teams will compete against some of best competition from the U.S. and Canada on Friday and Saturday at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia. Racing begins at 8 a.m. both days on the Schuylkill River.
The Stotesbury Cup, which has 31 divisions, is considered the largest scholastic regatta in the world.
Time trials, called head races, start at 8 a.m. Friday, and semifinals start at 4:30 p.m. The rest of the semifinals begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the finals run from 12:40 to 5:25 p.m.
Eight area crews were finalists last year, with the Atlantic City girls junior four and the Holy Spirit girls junior eight both finishing third. The girls junior-four category had 49 crews and the girls-junior eight division had 44.
