The annual Lake Lenape Invitational boys crew regatta, hosted by St. Augustine Prep, has been renamed the TJ Hunt Memorial Invitational in honor one of the Prep’s former rowers.

Hunt was a St. Augustine oarsman and 2018 graduate who was killed at the age of 20 after being hit by a car in Delaware in June of 2020.

St. Augustine athletic director Michael Rizzo said in a Prep news release that the event’s name change is in honor of Hunt, whom he called “a proud 2018 St. Augustine Prep alumnus and a key member of the St. Augustine crew team from 2014 to 2018.”

The TJ Hunt Memorial Invitational, a regatta for Non-Public boys crew teams, will be held April 8 at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. The event will have several 1,500-meter races involving teams from across the region. Besides St. Augustine, there will be schools such as St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City, and Chaminade High School of Mineola, New York. There will also be an alumni race, which will conclude the event.

“T.J. was a great young man. A loving brother, a dedicated teammate and a tremendous oarsman,” St. Augustine coach Ray D’Amico said in the news release. “He was loved by all, so it is beyond appropriate to honor his life by renaming the Invitational in his memory."

TJ’s parents, Tom and Barbara Hunt, along with siblings, Maddie and Alex, established the TJ Hunt Memorial Foundation soon after TJ’s passing. The mission of the foundation is to carry on TJ’s bright light, compassion and willingness to help others by way of scholarships, random acts of kindness and charitable donations to other families who have experienced traumatic events and losses.

The foundation is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization.

For more information about the foundation, visit tjhuntmemorialfoundation.com or call 609-780-4223.

Additional information about the TJ Hunt Memorial Invitational may be obtained from event coordinator Jackie Williams at jwilliams011@comcast.net.