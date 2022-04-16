Creek's Riley Lerner, O.C.'s Olivia Guy, Southern's Ella Yanuzzelli and Gami's Ray Weed win titles at War at the Shore

Cedar Creek High School wrestler Riley Lerner won the 123-pound high school girls division at the the 19th War at The South Jersey Shore Folkstyle National Championships at Wildwoods Convention Center on Friday.

Ocean City's Olvia Guy (109) and Southern Regional's Ella Yanuzzelli (165) also won titles. In the high school boys division, Absegami's Ray Weed won the title at 172. Lower Cape May Regional's Marcus Hebron finished second at 222.

In the girls 130 bracket, Egg Harbor Township's Kylie Wright and Mainland Regional's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos finished second and third, respectively. Cherry Hill East's Maya Hemo won the title.

This past season, Lerner was The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year. Yanuzzelli, Hebron and Oviedo-Ramos were first-team All Stars. Guy and Wright were on the second team.

Some wrestlers competed under their club team's name.

Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association hosted the event, which started Friday. The two-day event is one of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the area. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had not been held since 2019. The girls wrestled Friday, while the boys wrestled both days to determine winners.

About 1,400 wrestlers from 17 states competed.

Boys divisions consisted of tot, bantam, midget, junior, intermediate, high school or adult divisions. Girls divisions included fifth grade and under, eighth grade and under, and high school.

Lerner won her first-round match with a 10-0 major decision. The 16-year-old from Mays Landing pinned her second opponent in 1 minute, 9 seconds. She lost to Pennsauken's Jada Pichardo 5-4. The format of the bracket was round-robin, so Lerner wrestled again and won by pin (1:08). There was a three-way tie for first, but Lerner won off criteria. Pichardo was second.

Weed earned an 8-0 decision in the first round and then won with major decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Weed won 7-3 in the finals. Hebron won his first two matches with a pin. He earned a decision in the semifinals, but dropped a 7-2 in the championship.

Guy won both her matches by pin. Yanuzzelli won her first match with a 3-0 decision and pinned her next three opponents to win her bracket.

During the high school season, Lerner placed second at the individual girls state and region tournaments. Yanuzzelli and Oviedo-Ramos also place among the top six at states. On the boys side, Hebron captured the District 32 title, was third at Region 8 and placed sixth among the top eight at states.

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

