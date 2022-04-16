 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creek's Riley Lerner, O.C.'s Olivia Guy and Southern's Ella Yanuzzelli win titles at War at the Shore

Cedar Creek High School wrestler Riley Lerner won the 123-pound high school girls division at the the 19th War at The South Jersey Shore Folkstyle National Championships at Wildwoods Convention Center on Friday.

Ocean City's Olvia Guy (109) and Southern Regional's Ella Yanuzzelli (165) also won titles. 

In the 130 bracket, Egg Harbor Township's Kylie Wright and Mainland Regional's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos finished second and third, respectively. Cherry Hill East's Maya Hemo won the title.

This past season, Lerner was The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year. Yanuzzelli and Oviedo-Ramos were first-team All Stars. Guy and Wright were on the second team. 

Some wrestlers competed under their club team's name. 

Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association hosted the event, which ends Saturday. The War at the Shore is one of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the area. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had not been held since 2019.

About 1,400 wrestlers from 17 states competed. Boys divisions consisted of tot, bantam, midget, junior, intermediate, high school or adult divisions. Girls divisions included fifth grade and under, eighth grade and under, and high school. The high school boys divisions also wrestled Friday, and will continue Saturday  to determine winners.

Lerner won her first-round match with a 10-0 major decision. The 16-year-old from Mays Landing pinned her second opponent in 1 minute, 9 seconds. She lost to Pennsauken's Jada Pichardo 5-4. The format of the bracket was round-robin, so Lerner wrestled again and won by pin (1:08). There was a three-way tie for first, but Lerner won off criteria. Pichardo was second. 

Guy won both her matches by pin. Yanuzzelli won her first match with a 3-0 decision and pinned her next three opponents to win her bracket.  

During the high school season, Lerner placed second at the individual state and region tournaments. Yanuzzelli and Oviedo-Ramos also place among the top six at states.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

