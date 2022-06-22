COVID-19 takes away Tri-Cape's chance of Carpenter Cup title run

After the Tri-Cape all-star softball team won its first two games Monday, coach Pam Pickett and the rest of the team wanted to work hard, win the third game, finish as the top seed in Bracket B and advance to the quarterfinals.

That mission was accomplished.

Sadly, the journey ended, and it was not because of a loss.

Tri-Cape would have played Mid Penn at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a Carpenter Cup Classic quarterfinal game at FDR Park in Philadelphia. But Tri-Cape was eliminated from participating in the remainder of the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tri-Cape consists of standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference. Buena Regional High School's Pam Pickett and Pennville's Beth Jackson are Tri-Cape's co-coaches. Tri-Cape found out late Tuesday it would not play anymore in the event.

"It's mind-boggling, isn't? It's mind-boggling," Pickett said. "The kids were so good. They really did a beautiful job. Usually it takes a day for the kids to kind of mesh and get together as a team. They all have talent, obviously, and are all very good. But these kids, I don't know, they hit it off right away."

On Monday, Tri-Cape went 3-0 in Bracket B of the 16-team tournament. Tri-Cape beat Mercer County 6-4 and then defeated Inter-Ac 15-1. Tri-Cape beat Jersey Shore 6-3 in its third game for a sweep in the bracket.

Cedar Creek standout Liz Martin pitched 7 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts in two of the three games. She allowed only four hits and one earned run. She also scored a run in Tri-Cape's third game. Teammate Chaneyl Johnson finished with three runs and two RBIs.

St. Joseph Academy's Macie Jacquet went 9 for 11 (.818) with six runs and three RBIs. The rising senior also added two stolen bases.

"It was honestly really upsetting, because we all came in there hot," Jacquet said. "We all came in there ready to play. We, honestly from how it looked (Tuesday), had a genuine chance of going into the finals. So, it was really upsetting to find this out late last night."

There were four brackets with four teams when the tournament started Monday. Brackets A and B competed Monday, and Brackets C and D played Tuesday. The top two teams from each bracket advanced to the quarterfinals Wednesday. The semifinals and finals were also Wednesday.

Mid Penn defeated Jersey Shore in the championship.

"It's really tough," said Jacquet, 16, of Millville. "If you think about it, we beat (Jersey Shore) 6-3. So, we would have had a really good shot at being in the finals and competing in the finals."

Tri-Cape thought its toughest opponent Wednesday would be fellow New Jersey team Olympic Colonial, which features standout pitcher Sophia Bordi (Haddon Heights). As a freshman this spring, she struck out 307, allowed just 11 earned runs and led her team to the Tournament of Champions title.

Olympic Colonial lost in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

"We were hoping we would see them in the semis or finals," said Pickett, who thought her team would have had a chance to win Wednesday.

Pickett talked to a couple of the players, and each expressed disappointment. For Pickett, it was even more disappointing because she would have rather delivered the bad news to her team in person rather than over a phone.

The other CAL players were Riley Lancaster (Hammonton), Sienna Walterson (Egg Harbor Township), Brooke Joslin (Millville), Denver Obermeyer (Mainland Regional) and Cami Johnson (Buena).

"We didn't even get to see them again," Pickett said. "You feel bad. You feel bad. The kids were enjoying themselves and thinking they had a good shot at being successful and they don't even get to try."

Even more than two years later, COVID still impacts the sports community.

"It's still affecting things," Pickett said "Obviously, we have to worry about the children's health above everything else. They were siding on the side of caution. You have to keep everybody's health in mind as well as playing softball.

"My heart goes out to these kids because they practiced hard, they worked together hard and played well on Monday."

Jacquet noted seniors who are committed cannot play in the Carpenter Cup. For baseball they can. She said she will commit in the next few months, so she will be ineligible next year, like many others on the roster. So, this was her first and last year in the event.

And she didn't even get to finish it.

"It would have been some great games," she said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

