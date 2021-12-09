COVID-19 causes change to Ocean City Tipoff Weekend schedule

The pandemic has caused a change to the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend high school basketball schedule.
The Lower Cape May Regional boys will play St. Augustine Prep on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Ocean City High School.
Holy Spirit was scheduled to play St. Augustine but several Spartans are on COVID-19 quarantine through Dec. 18, according to Spirit athletic director Steve Normane.
Normane said Spirit’s game against St. Augustine will be rescheduled for later in the season.
Lower Cape May and St. Augustine are expected to be two of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top teams.
What follows is the Tipoff Weekend schedule at Ocean City:
Saturday, Dec. 18
Noon: Cedar Creek girls vs. Wildwood Catholic
1:45 p.m.: Cape May Tech boys vs. Vineland
3:30 p.m.: Vineland girls vs. Absegami
5:15 p.m.: Atlantic City boys vs. St. Joseph
7 p.m.: Lower Cape May boys vs. St. Augustine
Sunday, Dec. 19
Noon: Atlantic City girls vs. OLMA
1:45 p.m.: Pleasantville boys vs. Hammonton
3:30 p.m.: Wildwood Catholic boys vs. EHT
5:15 p.m. Ocean City girls vs. Mainland Regional
7 p.m.: Ocean City boys vs. Mainland Regional
