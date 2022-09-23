Corrine Morgan scores 2, Cedar Creek beats EHT in OT: Late Thursday roundup

Cedar Creek High School’s Corinne Morgan scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Pirates beat host Egg Harbor Township 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game Thursday.

Gianna Thoms had one assist for Cedar Creek (6-1). Morgan and EHT’s Maddie Eye scored in the first half. Olivia Vanelli made 12 saves for the win. Abigail Lyon made eight saves for the Eagles (1-5).

Buena Reg. 0, Glassboro 0, OT: The tie put host Buena at 2-3-1 and Glassboro at 2-2-1. Megan Keating made 10 saves for Glassboro.

Girls volleyball

Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 1: The visiting Greyhounds (5-0) won with scores of 25-17, 15-25 and 25-20.

Jayla Trice led Pleasantville with 10 kills, and Anabel Peralta had seven assists and five digs. Natasha Feliciano added six assists and eight digs. Sther Ramirez had five digs and seven service points.

For Hammonton (2-6), Kylie Lipsas had five kills, two blocks, two digs and six service points, and Cara Rivera contributed three kills, 10 digs, seven service points and one ace. Tiffany Peretti added eight assists, five digs, four kills and two aces, and Madelena Erman had six digs, four service points and two aces.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, St. Joseph 0: The Eagles (4-4) won by set scores of 25-6, 25-11. The Wildcats fell to 0-5. No further information was available.

Field hockey

Cumberland Reg. 3, Timber Creek 0: Cadence Conti scored twice for the Colts (3-2). Caitlyn Lupton scored one. Serenity McDowell added an assist. Timber Creek fell to 2-4.

Point Pleasant Borough 8, Barnegat 0: Borough (7-0) dominated the matchup of unbeatens with two goals in the first quarter and three in the second. Ryane Fisahn topped the host Panthers with three goals, and Cody Damerau had two goals and two assists. Caroline DeKenipp scored twice, and Anna Doblovosky made three saves for the shutout.

Emalie Menegus made 16 saves for Barnegat (5-1).

Boys soccer

Lacey Twp. 3, Manchester Twp. 2 (2OT) (Wed.): Lacey’s Ethan Riley scored in the winning goal in the final minute of the second overtime. Matteo Pasqualichio had a goal and an assist for host Lacey (2-2-1) and Daniel Cardenas scored once. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves for the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner each scored for Manchester (4-2), and Landon Hinton made 18 saves.