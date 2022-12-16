Cooper Lange's win helps St. Augustine defeat Absegami to open season

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Cooper Lange was just getting over an illness.

That didn't stop the senior as Lange wrestled one of the most intense bouts Friday.

Lange won his 150-pound bout in overtime to lead the St. Augustine Prep wrestling team to a season-opening 46-24 victory over Absegami on Friday night in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match.

St. Augustine is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

"I think I may have had the flu last week, so I had some trouble breathing," Lange said. "I went into my match telling myself I'm not going to let that affect this match."

Trailing 4-0 to Absegami's Frank Gargione in the second period, Lange earned two-points with a reversal to cut his deficit to 4-2. The 18-year-old then earned two points with a takedown in the third period to force overtime. Lange finally earned a 6-4 decision with another takedown.

Lange was breathing a little heavy going into overtime, he said.

"Instead of letting it get in my head and wearing me down, I told myself I'm not going to let myself succumb to it," Lange said. "I told myself that I was going to beat him. I did, and I secured the match.

"It felt great getting that (win)," added Lange, who said Gargione came at him "like a hurricane in the beginning."

Lange's win gave St. Augustine a 40-21 lead with two matches left. The best the Braves could have done was earn 12 points in those last two bouts combined, which wouldn't have been enough for the win.

Before Lange's match, the Braves' Christopher Eaton pinned Ty McLeer in 2 minutes, 46 seconds. That made the score 37-21 with three matches left. Absegami could have earned three straight pins and won.

"Copper had an awesome match," St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. "Excellent match. He came up big for us and won it in overtime. Excellent match. The kid he beat (Gargione) is pretty tough. It was a big win for him and the team."

The match started with St. Augustine's Colin Olivo pinning Kevin Guerrero at 175 in 5:44. Ward said there were many impressive bouts but pointed to that win as one of the better ones.

Absegami took a 12-6 lead after pins from George Rhodes at 190 and Adrian Martinez-Ruiz at 215. St. Augustine then had back-to-back pins from Ed Vincent at 285 and Robert Meyer, giving the Hermits an 18-12 lead.

The Hermits have a lot of returners and high expectations this winter.

"We have a good team and we need to continue building," Ward said. "We have been having some really good practices. This team really lives to work hard. It was showing out there (Friday). They wrestled well."

Absegami's Nick Gargione earned a 10-5 decision at 113 to cut the deficit to 18-12. He had a takedown and reversal in the second period to go up 6-5 and took control of the match in the third. Absegami then had to forfeit the next two matches due to an injury and illness, and St. Augustine took a 34-15 lead.

"Whether or not those kids win those matches, at least they are out there and it gives you a shot," Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said. "It's unfortunate, but what are you going to do? It could have been a different story, but overall the kids fought their butts off. We wrestled against an all-star team."

Absegami's Sean Cowan won the final bout at 165 with an 11-4 decision.

"They were excited for this," Scannell said. "They weren't coming in to back down. We told them it would be a tough environment and a tough team. I was proud of their fight and effort, but we still have a lot to work on and improve on."

Dennis Virelli, one of the Hermits' returning state qualifiers, had a pin at 157

“It was a high-stakes match because it was close almost halfway through the bout,” Lange said. “A pin anywhere on either side could have turned the match.”

St. Augustine will wrestle in the Beat of the East Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the University of Delaware. Absegami will compete in the Robin Leff Tournament on Saturday at Southern Regional High School.

"Another opportunity to improve," Scannell said.