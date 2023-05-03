Who is currently the most influential person in New Jersey sports?

I nominate Colleen Maguire, the executive director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Preposterous, you say.

After all, New Jersey is home to the Jets, Giants, Devils, Rutgers University and Seton Hall.

How about Giants coach Brian Daboll?

How about Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano or New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes?

Maguire, who leads an organization that oversees nearly 440 member schools and more 260,000 New Jersey high school athletes, has them all beat.

This week the NJSIAA passed legislation that gave high school athletes one penalty-free transfer during their first six semesters. The organization also legalized the recruiting of elementary and middle school students.

It’s the latest action the organization has taken since Maguire was named chief operating officer in June 2020 and then executive director in April 2021. Here are some others:

• Approved true public school state champions in football.

• Guided the state’s high schools through COVID-19.

• Modified the high school schedule and eliminated Tournament of Champions team events to give athletes more of a break between seasons.

• Gave high school athletes the power to make NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.

I don't agree with everything the NJSIAA has done. A week needs to be restored to a high school basketball season that was much too hectic and barely gave teams a chance to practice this past winter.

But there is no doubt, under Maguire’s leadership, the NJSIAA has moved into the 21st century and begun to grapple with the modern realities of high school sports.

When Maguire spoke about the transfer rule this week, she summed up her overall philosophy.

“Times are evolving, and I think the association needs to evolve," she said. "I think you just can’t ignore the fact that athletics does play an important role in kids’ lives. There are going to be those parents and kids who do value athletics. For us to just try to continue to operate like we have for the better part of the last 100 years, is doing a disservice to the landscape that is out there today.”

The work is not done. The future arrives faster than ever these days.

The NJSIAA now operates in a time where momentum has swung to the individual athlete.

NBA stars dictate what teams they play for.

College athletes have the transfer portal.

All that filters down to high school.

In general, education leans toward choice and giving students options to attend one of several high schools.

Many parochial schools rely on the attraction of their sports teams for survival.

Meanwhile, we finally have to acknowledge that public high schools with their taxpayer-funded artificial grass fields, renovated gyms and elaborate weight rooms are in the sports business.

The view that a student can’t choose or transfer to a high school solely because of its sports programs is dated and hypocritical.

The questions and issues are going to keep coming for Maguire and the NJSIAA.

Eventually someone — a politician, a family in a lawsuit or athletes themselves is going to ask why can the actor in the school play, the soloist in the choir, the trumpet player in the marching band and leader of the debate team all transfer without penalty, but an athlete can’t?

Why is a running back or a field hockey midfielder treated so differently?

The NJSIAA must protect the individual rights of athletes while ensuring that every school and every team has a level playing field.

That’s quite a high-wire act.

So far, Maguire and the NJSIAA have done a good job navigating those issues. But when you walk a tightrope, every step forward is crucial and has the potential to make or break the entire trip.

