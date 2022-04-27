Cohl Mercado's 3 hits, 4 RBIs lead St. Joe past Oakcrest: Late Tuesday

Cohl Mercado went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to lead the St. Joseph Academy baseball team to a 13-12 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

The Wildcats lost 5-4 to the Falcons on Monday.

On Tuesday, Nick Melchiore doubled and drove in three for the Wildcats (9-1), who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Jimmy Mantuano had two RBIs and scored twice. Ty Powell and Gavin Ramsi each scored two. Colin Ahart doubled, had an RBI a scored. Tyler Bowman earned the win in relief, striking out two in three innings.

Will Grayson had two RBIs for the Falcons (4-8). Joel Thompson, Julian Frank, Gavin Healy and Mason Kurtz each scored twice. Healy doubled twice. Grayson doubled and scored. AJ Costantini and Adrian Firpo each scored.

Buena Reg. 5, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Zachary Strouse and Charlie Saglimbeni each had RBIs for the Chiefs (8-3). Strouse allowed a hit and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings. Cole Shover scored twice. Buena outhit the Caper Tigers 9-1. Lower fell to 2-8.

Hammonton 12, Atlantic City 0: Derek Adamucci tripled and drove in two for the Blue Devils (5-4). Matt McAleer and Gavin West each drove in two. Andrew Fields had a double, an RBI and a run. McAleer and Drew Haines each scored twice. Brayden Markart struck out five in five innings. Hammonton outhit the Vikings 9-2. Atlantic City fell to 2-10.

Absegami 14, Holy Spirit 6: Adrian Wiggins had three RBIs and scored twice for the Braves (5-5). Krish Sheth and Frank Gargione each drove in two. John Leonetti scored three and had an RBI. Vraj Sheth scored twice and had an RBI. Matthew Johansen scored three. Krish Sheth struck out five in five innings.

Trevor Cohen homered, doubled, singled and drove in three for the Spartans (6-7). Torrance Cooper had two RBIs. Tyler Gross doubled. Connor Lamanteer had an RBI. Jake Lodgek scored once. Gavin Cohen and Lodgek each struck out two.

Softball

Mainland Reg. 10, Absegami 0: Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game and struck out 12 for the Mustangs (7-5). She allowed just one hit. Isabella Canesi homered and had three RBIs. Rayna Molina homered, drove in two and scored twice. Denver Obermeyer and Ava Kinkler each scored two. Joslyn Adams and Obermeyer each doubled.

Alyssa Bailey singled for the Braves (3-6). Victoria Smith piched 4/23 innings with two strikeouts.

Bridgeton 7, Lower Cape May Reg. 3: Taylor Bailey pitched a complete game with five strikeouts for the Bulldogs (3-3). Aviana Johnson singled The Caper Tigers committed seven errors. For Lower (0-9), Mariah Klinger and Janaya Elam each singled twice. Jenna Ziemba pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Boy lacrosse

Lower Cape May Reg. 11, Middle Twp. 7: The Caper Tigers scored six goals in the third quarter. For Lower (6-2), Taj Turner scored four and had an assist. Matthew Brown added three assists and a goal. Macky Bonner scored twice. Gavin Hill, Dennis Serra and Jake Robson eac scored once. Quinten Hagan made 12 saves.

Lower led 4-3 at halftime.

Brett Nabb scored five for the Panthers (3-7). Tommy Shagren and Landon Osmundsen each scored once. Austin Shagren made 10 saves. Greg Hrynowski, Matthew Frame and Tommy Shagren each had an assist.

Boys volleyball

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0: The Rams (17-0) won by set scores of 25-10, 25-7. Angelo Addiego led with 21 assists, five service points and three aces. Nick Piserchia added nine service points and six digs. Lucas Kean finished with six kills and five service points. Caden Schubiger had six service points.

Manchester Twp. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Manchester won by set scores of 25-19, 25-13. Jan Tracz led visiting Manchester (8-1) with eight kills and four blocks. Logan Alexander had 15 digs and Wojciech Szczech had 25 assists and 11 service points.

For Lacey (3-6), Mason Mozal had eight digs, Brayden Jiminez six. Anthony Cooper added six kills, Sam Barney four. David Alvarez had six service points, five assists, three kills and two digs.

Moorestown 2, ACIT 0: The Quakers won by set scores of 25-18, 25-20. For ACIT, Gilbert Canazares had six digs, four kills and an ace. Erick Perez added four digs. Antwan Canazares finished with six digs and three assists.

Jackson Liberty 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Jackson Liberty (9-2) won by set scores of 25-15, 8-25, 26-24. For the Wildcats (9-2), Dan Brunke led with 13 assists. Brogan Duelly added 12 kills and three digs. Zack Kay had 12 assists. Ryan McCorry finished with 10 digs and six service points. Patrick O'Brien had 10 service points. Matt Davis added seven kills.

Girls track and field

Mainland Reg. 103.5, ACIT 36.5: Gillian Lovett finished first the 800- and 3,200-meter run for the Mustangs in 2 minutes, 31.6 seconds and 11:53.8, respectively. Teammate Camryn Dirkes won the triple jump (34-0). Cadence Fitzgerald won the discus (93-3). Isabelle Vandenberg won the 400 hurdles (1:11.6) and 100 hurdles (16.8). Paige Bonczek won the 200 (26.8) and McKenna Pontari won the 400 (1:06.5).

