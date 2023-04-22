LINWOOD - The Millville High School baseball team rallied with two outs in the top of the seventh to beat Cherokee 4-1 in a Coaches V. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional on Saturday afternoon.

The Thunderbolts (5-5) trailed 1-0 after six innings. They loaded the bases with two outs on a fielder's choice, a walk and a single. Sergio Droz and Wayne Hill then drew bases-loaded walks to knock in the tying and winning runs, respectively. Connor Lacy drove in two more with a bloop single to left field.

Brady Middlekauff pitched the final 1 ⅔ innings to get the win. Freshman Garrett Shapiro pitched the first 5 ⅓ innings for Millville, allowing just an unearned run.

Lacy finished 2 for 3. Hill had a double. The loss ended Millville’s three-game losing streak. Cherokee (6-4) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Buena Regional 9, Overbrook 1

Vinnie Dalponte hit a home run and knocked in three runs to spark the Chiefs, who improved to 11-0. Ryley Betts was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Buena. Joey Kurtz struck out seven and allowed three hits and a run in five innings to earn the win.