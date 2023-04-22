LINWOOD - The Millville High School baseball team rallied with two outs in the top of the seventh to beat Cherokee 4-1 in a Coaches V. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional on Saturday afternoon.
The Thunderbolts (5-5) trailed 1-0 after six innings. They loaded the bases with two outs on a fielder's choice, a walk and a single. Sergio Droz and Wayne Hill then drew bases-loaded walks to knock in the tying and winning runs, respectively. Connor Lacy drove in two more with a bloop single to left field.
Brady Middlekauff pitched the final 1 ⅔ innings to get the win. Freshman Garrett Shapiro pitched the first 5 ⅓ innings for Millville, allowing just an unearned run.
Lacy finished 2 for 3. Hill had a double. The loss ended Millville’s three-game losing streak. Cherokee (6-4) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
People are also reading…
Buena Regional 9, Overbrook 1
Vinnie Dalponte hit a home run and knocked in three runs to spark the Chiefs, who improved to 11-0. Ryley Betts was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Buena. Joey Kurtz struck out seven and allowed three hits and a run in five innings to earn the win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.