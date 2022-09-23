Clearview Regional holds off EHT 32-25

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Clearview Regional High School football team jumped out to a quick lead on Egg Harbor Township on Friday.

EHT showed plenty of offense after falling behind but could never catch up.

Clearview won the West Jersey Football League interdivision game 32-25.

It was the first win of the season for the Pioneers, and EHT dropped to 2-3.Clearview capitalized on the Eagles’ two first-quarter fumbles to go up 17-0.

“Things kind of went our way early, and we kept the momentum,” Clearview coach Stephen Duncan said. “This is the best we’ve played by far.”

EHT didn’t fade. Quarterback Christian Rando scored on a 9-yard keeper around right end for one score. and Joey Marten’s PAT cut it to 17-7 before halftime.

Clearview running back Anthony Salerno went 38 yards up the middle for a TD, and the Pioneers seemed to be dominating at 24-7.But EHT reserve quarterback Bradley Smith hit Xavier Bullock with a 5-yard touchdown pass. The score was set up by a 56-yard run by Ke’mun Council.

In the fourth quarter, Council ran 80 yards around right end for a touchdown and EHT trailed 24-19 with more than seven minutes left.

But Clearview answered with a 65-yard march and a 2-yard touchdown by Obrian Brown.

Rando threw a 33-yard TD pass to Bullock on the last play of the game.

“We came out flat, and when you do that it’s hard to come back,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said.