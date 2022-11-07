Clearview field hockey edges O.C. in S.J. III semifinal: Roundup

The Clearview Regional High School field hockey team scored in the first quarter and held on to beat visiting Ocean City 1-0 Monday in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game in Mullica Hill.

Clearview is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

"We didn't get the result we wanted, but I'm still proud of the way the girls battled, especially in the second half," Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said by text. "I thought we showed a lot of heart."

Darian DeLeo scored the only goal for the top-seeded Pioneers (19-2), and Gabby Andres assisted. Christina Unger recorded the shutout with 14 saves.

Taryn Dolka made five saves for fourth-seeded Ocean City (14-4-2), which is fifth in the Elite 11.

Clearview will host seventh-seeded Moorestown on Thursday for the sectional championship.

(7) Moorestown 4, (3) Lacey Township 0: The seventh-seeded Quakers (15-6) led 2-0 at halftime of the S.J. Group III semifinal and added two goals in the third quarter. Izzy Leese and Sydney Kowalczyk scored two goals apiece, and Adelae Chierici had two assists.

Kate Merkx had three saves for the shutout.

Maeve Meehan made 10 saves for host and third-seeded Lacey (15-5-1).