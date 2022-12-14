Claudia Booth helps lead Mainland over Atlantic City: Roundup

Claudia Booth won two individual races to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team to a 115-55 victory in the season opener over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Tuesday.

Booth won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 20.31 seconds. She also won the 100 freestyle (1:04.62). Booth, Summer Cassidy, Laci Denn and Monica Iordanov) won the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.82).

Cassidy, Leah Nirenberg, Denn and Iordanov won the 200 medley relay (2:12.53). Monica Iordanov, Denn, Cassidy and Isabella Iordanov won the 400 freestyle relay (4:20.11).

Atlantic City’s Anna Tran won the 50 freestyle (28.65), and Lauren Fox won the 500 freestyle (4:57.79).

Boys bowling

Deptford 3, ACIT 1: D: Noah Wiley (222, 589), Kenneth Johnston (199, 539), Edward Tokley (203, 585); A: Dwayne Woodard (212, 520), Shayne Bowman (179, 386), Douglas Golden (179, 485)

Records: Deptford 2-2; ACIT 0-2-1

Girls basketball

Atlantic Christian 52, Cape May Tech 27 (from Tuesday): Reyna Lewis scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds for the Cougars (4-1). Paige Noble scored 13 to go with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Evangelina Kim scored 13 and added six steals and three rebounds. Gianna Flynn finished with eight rebounds, seven points, four steals and two assists. Sophia Costello scored three. Costello and Becca Kelley each had two rebounds.

Alyssa Gery scored eight for Cape May Tech. McKenna Anderson scored seven. Marley Wetzel (four) and Amanda Daino (two) also scored for the Hawks.

Boys basketball

Atlantic Christian 51, Cape May Tech 41 (from Tuesday): Noah Stokes scored 14 for the Cougars. Noah Gibbs grabbed 14 rebounds. Jayden Sanchez scored 10. Charlie Costello had eight points and five rebounds.

Ben Lynch scored 16 and Mikey Coleman added eight points for Cape May Tech.

Swimming

Girls swimming

From Tuesday

Mainland Reg. 115, Atlantic City 55

200 Medley Relay: M (Summer Cassidy, Leah Nirenberg, Laci Denn, Monica Iordanov) 2:12.53

200 Freestyle: Claudia Booth MR 2:20.31

200 IM: Alivia Wainwright MR 2:31.62

50 Freestyle: Anna Tran AC 28.65

100 Butterfly: Denn MR 1:08.42

100 Freestyle: Booth MR 1:04.62

500 Freestyle: Lauren Fox AC 4:57.79

200 Freestyle Relay: MR (Booth, Cassidy, Denn, Iordanov) 1:54.82

100 Backstroke: Wainwright MR 1:07.50

100 Breaststroke: Megan Pruitt MR 1:31.82

400 Freestyle Relay: MR (M. Iordanov, Denn, Cassidy, Isabella Iordanov) 4:20.11

Records: Mainland 1-0; Atlantic City 0-2

Southern Reg. 131, Brick Memorial 36

Neptune Aquatic Center

200 Medley Relay: S (Emily Kulinski, Francesca Fields, Sevanah Oravets, Summer Watson) 1:57.27

200 Freestyle: Centanni S 2:13.74

200 IM: Fields S 2:24.75

50 Freestyle: Oravets S 25.09

100 Butterfly: Payton Nork S 1:12.78

100 Freestyle: Kulinski S 1:00.38

500 Freestyle: Furlong S 6:31.16

200 Freestyle Relay: S (Shae Centanni, Isabella Wyckoff, Nork, Kulinski) 1:52.76

100 Backstroke: Kylie Bosland S 1:12.48

100 Breaststroke: Talia Duralek S 1:17.50

400 Freestyle Relay: S (Centanni, Nork, Watson, Fields) 4:10.77

Records: 2-0; Brick 0-1

Barnegat 108, Brick Twp. 60

200 Medley Relay: B (Priscilla Pires, Hailee Lutz, Alyson Sojak, Sarah Schager) 2:25.10

200 Freestyle: Julia Brown B 2:40.75

200 IM: Hadley Martin BT 2:44.46

50 Freestyle: Lutz B 29.06

100 Butterfly: Lutz B 1:09.85

100 Freestyle: Sojak B 1:09.93

500 Freestyle: Martin BT 6:40.93

200 Freestyle Relay: BT (Paula Cobian-Ramos, Lindsay Roux, Karen Tsang, Martin) 2:05.25

100 Backstroke: Erica Pokorny BT 1:23.11

100 Breaststroke: Kylei Grant B 1:36.15

400 Freestyle Relay: B (Lutz, Brown, Schager, Sojak) 4:47.36

Records: Barnegat 2-0; Brick 0-2

Kingsway Reg. 114, Cumberland Reg. 50

200 Medley Relay: K (Kora Tedesco, Sabrina Schonewise, Erica Sprigman, Makayla Kline) 2:06.04

200 Freestyle: Anna Sisca K 2:18.33

200 IM: Makayla Kline K 2:24.62

50 Freestyle: Insia Bhagat K 29.30

100 Butterfly: Sprigman K 1:07.10

100 Freestyle: Riley Headrick C 1:04.33

500 Freestyle: Sisca K 6:05.38

200 Freestyle Relay: K (Sprigman, Tedesco, Schonewise, Bhagat) 1:57.94

100 Backstroke: Tedesco K 1:08.22

100 Breaststroke: Schonewise K 1:20.35

400 Freestyle Relay: K (Makayla Kline, Abigail DiLorenzo, Sisca, Sprigman) 4:14.06

Records: Kingsway 2-0; Cumberland 0-2

Boys swimming

From Tuesday

Mainland Reg. 101, Atlantic City 69

200 Medley Relay: M (Evan Falk, Justin Yon, Mason Bushay, Liam Kennedy) 1:56.21

200 Freestyle: Brian Falk M 2:14.43

200 IM:Yon M 2:22.93

50 Freestyle: Bushay M 24.68

100 Butterfly: Bushay M 59.99

100 Freestyle: E. Falk 57.23

500 Freestyle: B. Falk 4:47.82

200 Freestyle Relay: M (Yon, Dan Tracey, Karim Aksenov, B. Falk) 1:54.05

100 Backstroke: Kennedy M 1:08.77

100 Breaststroke: Yon M 1:13.79

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Bushay, Kennedy, B. Falk, E. Falk) 4:10.66

Records: Mainland 3-0; Atlantic City 1-2

Barnegat 93, Brick Twp. 70

200 Medley Relay: B (Ryan Grant, Christopher Schumann, Tyler Finkle, William Rollis) 2:00.47

200 Freestyle: Christopher Deleeuw B 2:08.56

200 IM: Kyle Kachoogian BT 1:34.62

50 Freestyle: Finkle B 25.26

100 Butterfly: Finkle B 1:04.62

100 Freestyle: Schumann B 58.24

500 Freestyle: Deleeuw B 5:49.99

200 Freestyle Relay: BT (Kyle Kachoogian, Zachary Hoheb, Thomas D’Elia, Asher Cloupe) 2:04.31

100 Backstroke: Grant B 1:10.81

100 Breaststroke: Schumann B 1:13.99

400 Freestyle Relay: B (Gant, Deleeuw, Schumann, Finkle) 3:54.77

Records: Barnegat 2-0; Brick 1-1

Kingsway Reg. 105, Cumberland 65

200 Medley Relay: K (Evan Neal, Aryan Bhagat, Noah Gentile, Chase Kubis) 1:55.46

200 Freestyle: Chris Sparacio K 2:12.37

200 IM: Isaiah Colson C 2:23.14

50 Freestyle: Judah Weismer K 23.94

100 Butterfly: Gentile K 1:04.84

100 Freestyle: Weismer K 54.46

500 Freestyle: Jacob Powell K 6:28.16

200 Freestyle Relay: C ( Asher Kennedy, Colson, Ethan Orange, Garron Hindermyer) 1:40.97

100 Backstroke: Neal K 1:06.66

100 Breaststroke: Bhagat K 1:12.72

400 Freestyle Relay: K (Fox Camann, Gentile, Scott Robbins, Weismer 3:51.01

Records: Kingsway 2-0; Cumberland 1-1

Southern Reg. 129, Brick Memorial 38

Neptune Aquatic Center

200 Medley Relay: S (Jacob King, Guy DeVita, Enzo Russino, Sean Kahl) 1:55.06

200 Freestyle: Jacob Werner S 2:04.46

200 IM: King S 2:22.23

50 Freestyle: Kahl S 24.34

100 Butterfly: Russino S 1:04.70

100 Freestyle: Kahl S 54.94

500 Freestyle: Justin Pollina S 6:17.14

200 Freestyle Relay: S (Tizian Havranek, Nick Napolitano, Russino, Werner) 1:41.69

100 Backstroke: King S 1:06.60

100 Breaststroke: Pollina S 1:18.05

400 Freestyle Relay: S (Havranek, Nick Napolitano, Russino, Werner) 3:48.48

Records: Southern 2-0; Brick 0-1